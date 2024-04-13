This off-the-shoulder spring top 'hides chub and muffin tops' — and it's just $15

Spring kind of snuck up on me — my body hasn't caught up to the weather, and I'm not ready to show a lot of skin just yet. However, I would like to put a few things in my cart that are both flattering and weather-appropriate. I'm pretty sure I'm not alone — if you're browsing for something that feels like spring but isn't too revealing, Amazon shoppers have picked out the perfect top — the Poetsky Off-the-Shoulder T-Shirt — and right now, you can get it for just $15.

💰 Why is it a good deal?

Show off that shoulder in this beautiful top available in 30 colors and in sizes XS-XXL. And thanks to the sale and the on-page coupon, $15 is the lowest price it's ever been. So you might want to snag a few now because the warm weather's just starting. Prices vary by color and size, but none are higher than $20.

🤔 Why do I need this?

Sophisticated and elegant, yet casual, this top hangs off your shoulders and arms with the perfect summer drape. Not only is it cute, but it also camouflages anything you want to keep in the shadows. It's cut a bit longer than a typical t-shirt, keeping the top part loose while the bottom part hugs your hips with slight ruching. Even if you don't think you can pull off a one-shoulder top, this one might surprise you.

Over 7,000 shoppers give this top a five-star rave review. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

Over 7,000 shoppers give it a five-star review — many rave about how flattering it is, but they point to different areas that it hides or accentuates. Some say it's great for covering up the middle.

👍 Pros

"Omg buy buy buy! Once I tried it on — I bought 4 more!" raved a five-star fan. "I put this baby on and it was instant love! It’s a perfect fit — it hugs your body perfectly at the hips so that it’s baggy in the belly — hides chub and muffin tops. You can wear off the shoulder or as a scoop neck. Very light material and super comfortable — this is my new ‘go to’ for a casual yet sexy look. Buy it!!"

"I'm a very modest person," wrote a shocked shopper. "I never would have thought that I'd wear a shirt that is off the shoulder, but I really like this. It is so comfortable, it's attractive but not too outrageous. So comfortable, just the right amount of stretch, very flattering even though I have a very huge stomach. Love it!"

"This top is so flattering," echoed a rave reviewer. "My top is about 2 sizes bigger than my bottom. This top is perfect for that. I love the way it slightly hugs the hip area but is large and drapey on the top. It is comfortable to wear and looks great."

"All of my weight is from chest to bottom of tummy," shared a happy shopper. "This blouse gives the coverage I want and still look sexy. I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy, 😉"

👎 Cons

"Material is soft, good quality," said this final reviewer. "But you probably should size down because mine is huge and it's pretty long."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device $60 $95 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $32 $55 Save $23 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs $7 $10 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body & Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Wernies No-Show Socks, 8 Pairs $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

Miholl Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tee $19 $22 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress $30 $43 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon