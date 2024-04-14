This popular and flattering spring dress is up to 45% off: 'I feel so attractive'

As soon as the weather hits 60° and the hot coffees turn to iced coffees, it's time to whip out the flowy sundresses. If you're looking to add a new one to spice up your spring wardrobe (aren't we all?), Amazon shoppers have discovered a flattering option. The Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress is everything you'd want in a dress. It's casual, yet chic, and breezy enough to keep you cool on hot days. Right now you can grab it on sale for just $34 — a wild 45% discount.

💰Why is this a good deal?

Starting at just over $30, this spring-ready dress looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Most dresses like this can easily cost upwards of $100, especially during this time of year. It's also even cheaper than it was on Black Friday — so you know it's a steal.

🤔 Why do I need this?

When the temperatures start to rise, having an airy dress that you can throw on and go is key. The tiered style is cut to fall effortlessly over the body without clinging to the skin or highlighting certain body parts—which also allows flattering and flirty movement. Meanwhile, the puff sleeves balance out your upper body while keeping your arms covered in a super stylish way.

Another great thing? The dress comes in 34 different colors and patterns — yes, 34! In fact, multiple shoppers say that they own it in a handful of colors and have given the dress as gifts to their friends and family. Choose from fun floral patterns, animal prints and solid colors. Why not grab a few and swap 'em out depending on your mood that day? Just note that prices vary from color to color.

However, the trusty dress really shines when it comes to versatility. Reviewers have worn it everywhere — from the beach, out to dinner and even to work! If the reviews are anything to go by then this dress will look fabulous with pretty much everything. Pair it with some classic white sneakers for busy days when you want to look chic or dress it up with heels. We highly suggest that you wear it to a Mother's Day brunch or graduation.

We won't judge you if you buy one in every color—they're all so cute! (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

Reviewers love the flowy dress so much that they've given it an impressive 6,700+ perfect five-star reviews. More than 600 Amazon shoppers have bought it in the last month alone.

👍 Pros

"I'm a 67-year-old grandmother size XL. I love this dress so much," shared one Amazon shopper. "I have received so many compliments when wearing one. They work great for summer with flip-flops or with a light jacket and boots."

"This is a beautiful and flattering dress. I love the colors and the fit," wrote another happy customer. "I'm self-conscious about my arms and they fit comfortably. I even sized down to a small and I’m usually a medium."

"I have nine of these dresses and just ordered another color," raved a five-star fan. "The dark colors I will use for winter. You can wear it with booties, tall boots, heels and even sneakers. I usually wear mine with a cardigan. Don't hesitate to order, you won't regret it. Love them!"

👎 Cons

While reviewers generally love the fit, style and color options, a handful of reviewers do wish that they had pockets. One reviewer even mentioned that they're going to add them on their own to make the dress "perfect."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

