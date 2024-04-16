The Third Ward Beer Garden is opening Friday with free beer and live music

The Third Ward Beer Garden is in Catalano Square Park, 147 N. Broadway, in the summer.

The Third Ward is gearing up for summer with the opening of its beer garden on April 19 in Catalano Square Park, 147 N. Broadway.

The Third Ward Beer Garden will open at 5 p.m. when it taps its first keg of beer this season − Explorium Brewpub's Copper Lager, which will be free until the keg runs out.

The beer garden features a seasonal menu of beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails, along with live music Thursday through Saturday. It also will have games like cornhole and outdoor Jenga.

Nearby restaurants Club Charlie's, 320 E. Menomonee St.; Copper Turtle Taverne & Brewery, 330 E. Menomonee St.; and Riley's Social House, 411 E. Menomonee St. are options for food.

The beer garden opening coincides with the Gallery Night MKE, a quarterly two-day event where galleries and venues across the city will be open to show off artwork. There will be nearly 30 participating galleries and venues in the Historic Third Ward, including the beer garden.

The beer garden is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 12-9 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit thirdwardbeergarden.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Third Ward Beer Garden is opening Friday for the 2024 season