These No. 1 bestselling bathroom hooks hold up to 15 pounds without drilling: 'No signs of budging'

Need more spots to hang towels in your bathroom? Good news: You can put your toolbox away. These bestselling bathroom hooks use super-strong suction cups to stick to your walls, and they can hold up to 15 pounds each. Big, wet bath sheets? They'll hold. Heavy bathrobes? No problem, shoppers rave.

I know what you're thinking: "Will these really stay put?" I've owned towel hooks and shower caddies that use suction cups, and they all seem to fall down after a while. But more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers give these hooks five stars, citing their strength. One even says the suction is "amazingly strong."

The suction cups will stick on glass, tile, mirrors and most other glossy, smooth surfaces. If you want to stick the hooks to drywall or other more-porous surfaces, they come with adhesive discs. Of course, the suction cups are why most people buy them — they're easier to remove than adhesives and won't cause any damage.

Installation is easy. First, wipe the wall clean. Next, place the rubber base on the wall and press down to release any trapped air. Finally, put the cap on top and screw the knob (the hook) clockwise until it's tight. After a few hours, give it a few extra turns to make sure it's tight, and you're good to go. (The process is the same for drywall or marble tiles, but you'll place the adhesive on the wall first.)

These bathroom hooks use heavy-duty suction cups that stick to glass, mirrors, tile and more. (Amazon)

"Easy to use," commented one Amazon reviewer. "These have great suction on cabinet doors, appliances, windows, even on tile backsplash. Decorative and way better than those Command hooks."

"I was skeptical about how well these would hold to my glass shower enclosure," shared another fan. "I put them up and expected to hear them crash to the floor in the middle of the night. Nope! Two weeks later and they are still up with no signs of budging."

Another shopper shared: "Have had these for a number of months. I had a house full of company and needed places to hang towels, these worked great. Followed directions to clean the surface to attach to and the back of the hook. Were so easy to install. Never came loose."

One four-star fan reiterated that the hooks are plastic, not metal. "Although they look like metal in the photo, they are all plastic. I am using them in my shower, so at least I know they will not rust, but they do look like plastic. On the plus side, they do seem to be adhering well and temporarily to my smooth tile and have been holding a brush for several weeks without falling."

These hooks have also turned heads on TikTok. One video of their easy installation and removal has amassed 17,000 views. Another TikToker showed how you can also use them inside of a shower to hang a loofah or other accessories — they're waterproof.

