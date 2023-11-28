Kohl's Cyber Monday deals are still slaying — save up to 50% off on Cuisinart, Dyson, Ninja and more

Though it's one of those retailers known for having fabulous year-round sales, Kohl's absolutely huge Cyber Monday sale has definitely been one for the books, packed with super savings starting with $100 off a fan-favorite Dyson cordless vacuum. The stellar sale is still going strong, so if you're looking for something else, we suggest taking a peek at their ongoing deals now. How about $80 off a Ninja air fryer oven, or one of these gorgeous nubby sweaters down from $36 to only $10? We're not sure how long these deals will last past the strike of midnight, so if you see something you like at a decent price, it's time to pull the trigger and buy it while it's hot.

Cyber Monday sales like this were huge motivators last year, with record-breaking consumer activity. What does that mean for you? Shopping competition in 2023 — so don't delay! You'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through the end of the sale, and score an extra 20% off many items with code UGET20 — plus an additional 10% off floor care, kitchen and furniture items with code HOME10. Kohl's Rewards members can also add an extra $10 off to their order when spending $50 or more, and shipping is free for purchases of $25 or more. Whew! Scroll for the best Kohl's extended Cyber Monday deals, then hop on over to check out more of our favorite Cyber Monday finds.

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday home deals

Kohl's Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum $500 $600 Save $100 If you've got pets, this is the vacuum you've been dreaming of. It features three cleaning modes, plus a motorbar head to deep clean all floor types and detangle both pet and human hair as you go. No more snags! $500 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday tech deals

Blink Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 Keep an eye on your deliveries and check to see who's visiting before you answer the door with the Blink doorbell. This video doorbell has a long-lasting battery with motion sensors to alert you to passersby and even wildlife. Reviewers say the overall quality is great: "Fantastic video quality, and easy to use!" $30 at Kohl's

JBL JBL Clip 4 Ultra Portable Waterproof Speaker $45 $80 Save $35 Take your music to go with this handy, waterproof personal speaker by JBL. It makes a great gift, especially for anyone who loves to sing in the shower. This reviewer said they make great gifts, too: "The Clip 4 is small but a packs a big punch. The wound quality is surprisingly very good for such a small speaker. Battery life is long as well; we've run it for hours at a time an it never died. I ended up buying 5 more of these for gifts." $45 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday clothing deals

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday shoe deals

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday health & wellness deals

Kohl's Sharper Image Powerboost 2.0 Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $80 $180 Save $100 After a long morning of shoveling snow or a long day in an office chair, a nice deep-tissue massage might be just the ticket for relaxation and pain relief. If you can't afford to go to a masseuse every night, this massage gun from Sharper Image will deliver soothing results for a one-time $80 price. $80 at Kohl's

