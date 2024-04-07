The best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save up to 75% on laptops, vacuums, Apple products and more
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are Amazon sales worth scooping up.
Which brings us to a question: Do you smell what Amazon is cooking? Cuz this weekend the mega-retailer is body-slamming the competition with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV for just $330. Prefer to do your grappling in the kitchen? How about a 12-piece Cuisinart knife set for more than 60% off? If you want to finally get all that winter clothing and bedding socked away for the summer, put a headlock on this set of six spacious, sturdy storage bags for just $19.
Best Amazon deals this weekend
70% off and more
Need a laptop for tackling everyday computer tasks? This highly rated workhorse lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web, play games and stream your favorite movies and shows. It's equipped with 16G RAM for smooth-as-silk multitasking, and you'll enjoy up to eight hours of battery life before it needs a charge.
Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they're suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side.
Chopping with dull blades isn't anyone's idea of a good time. If your knives could use an upgrade, you won't do much better than this ridonculously reduced set. Made of high-carbon stainless steel, these blades' anti-rusting properties will keep them in good working condition even after umpteen cycles in the dishwasher. You'll get an 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 7" santoku knife, 8" serrated bread knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six 4.5" serrated steak knives, kitchen shears and a premium acacia wood knife block complete with built-in sharpener.
50% off and more
Spring cleaning's about to get a whole lot easier, thanks to this little helper. With 120 minutes of runtime, it'll be able to tackle all your floors before needing a charge, and at just under 3 inches tall, it can slide into those hard-to-reach areas. Use the Lefant app, Alexa or Google Assistant to schedule cleanings and more.
It's pruning season! This small but mighty No. 1 bestseller is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs in at under 2.5 pounds. It's also cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match.
A 21-piece nonstick cookware set for 90 bucks? There's gotta be a catch ... well, the only one we can think of is that you'll get just two detachable handles that clip onto every pot and pan in this collection — and that's a good thing! Now you'll be able to stack everything and save space in your cabinets. This No. 1 bestseller comes with three frying pans, three saucepans, a saute pan, two removable handles, six lids and six pan protectors.
Yahoo reader faves
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Plan on watching Monday's solar eclipse? Keep your eyes safe with these UV-filtering specs. Plus, they come with a lens filter for your phone's camera. They'll arrive in time if you order soon!
Give your tired feet a break, whether you're cooking up a storm or washing dishes at the sink. These anti-fatigue kitchen mats will provide them with a super-cushy resting pad so you can prepare meals more comfortably. They're down to just 10 bucks each with this deal!
New deals this week
Gordon Ramsay himself says this pan "cooks to absolute, utter perfection" — and it rarely goes on sale. The hybrid design marries strong stainless steel with nonstick properties for a cooking surface that can achieve a good sear while being easy to clean.
No room for a garden? Think again! With this nifty terraced planter, you'll be able to harvest five different herbs, flowers and more within a super-small footprint (12.5 square inches, to be exact). Rest it on the ground, hang it up, use it outside, indoors — the limit does not exist!
Everyone needs a sturdy, durable tote for taking on trips or to the beach — and this one happens to be Oprah-approved!
“You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote: smart-looking, with vegan leather accents," she says of her Favorite Things 2023 pick. "Doesn’t it look like a more expensive bag? It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff. Gayle, are you listening?”
No backyard gathering is complete without a fire pit, and this 42-incher won't take up too much space. It has not one but two swivel cooking grates for barbecuing meats, vegetables and more, and six to eight people will be able to get cozy around it once the sun sets. S'mores, anyone?
Tried and tested
There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these doodads. This one has thousands of great reviews and two speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces.
Check out our Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more.
Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy!
Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
This cushy comforter, which has tabs and can double as a duvet insert, was designed for all-season use, keeping you cozy yet cool during the warmer months and toasty come winter. Box stitching helps keep the fluffy filling evenly distributed.
Check out our full Bedsure Comforter review for more.
Deals you might've missed
Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here.
Say cheese! These easy-to-use teeth whiteners start working in just one hour, and according to the brand, they can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in as few as 10 days. To use, just apply the strips to your teeth and let them sit for an hour before removing. You'll get 20 strips to a pack — 10 upper and 10 lower.
For those days when you "knead" a little R&R, it's this No. 1 bestselling massaging machine to the rescue. Equipped with seven speeds and 10 interchangeable heads for targeting different areas of your body, the Toloco can help you loosen up those kinks at home — and at just over 2 pounds, it's extremely travel-friendly. We've yet to see it on sale for less than this.
Headphones and earbuds
These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. They rarely dip lower than this, so we'd grab 'em while they're $40 off!
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Earbuds aren't for everyone, and if you count yourself among the people who prefer headphones, listen up. This pair has cushy ear cups for comfort and features the brand's Pure Bass sound for an enhanced listening experience. Plus, you'll get up to 40 hours of listening time and can use them to take calls via Bluetooth.
Home
Sleep hot? This popular sheet set (131,000-plus perfect ratings) is made from cooling bamboo to keep you comfortable, and it's nearly 40% off. Sweaty summer nights, begone!
Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.
Tablets and tech
If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)
It's spring — time to get the party started! This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for packing on trips, using at cookouts or playing music outside while you get some yard work done. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it's waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry.