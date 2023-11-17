Amazon’s 'Shark Tank' page is a treasure trove of problem-solving goodies — our picks, from $10

Shark Tank has blessed us with tons of ideas that intrepid entrepreneurs try to get off the ground. Some products are wacky and don't make it to the marketplace, while others are truly genius inventions that can actually make your life easier. A lot of them seem to be tailor-made for Amazon — it's no surprise that you can find them on the site — and there are so many, that the internet giant has set up a page dedicated to Shark Tank products. There are a lot of brilliant gadgets to sort through, so we've put together a list of the highest-rated standouts, starting at just $10.

Souper Cubes Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Tray with Lid It's soup season! If you're all about making vats of stews, this tray can help you make sense of what you're storing in the freezer. They're made with food-grade silicone and take care of the portioning for you — the niches come in ½-cup and 1-cup sizes. Just ladle your soup into the container, throw the lid on and put it in the freezer. When you're ready for a bowl of soup, pop a portion out like an ice cube and heat it up. $35 at Amazon

"Absolutely obsessed with these," shared one of over 14,000 five-star fans. "We’ve been doing a lot of meal prep with soupy foods and these have been incredible. Freeze it into blocks, then you can fit eight frozen blocks perfectly into a gallon ziplock bag to save space. So far we’ve used these for butternut squash soup, lentil curry, Indian butter chicken and chicken broth. So nice having them in 1-cup bricks to easily defrost. They feel super high quality. I’m recommending these to everyone I know."

Little ELF Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, 2-Pack This handy gadget is specially designed to fit around a roll of wrapping paper. When you are ready to cut, just pull your desired amount of paper through the cutter’s opening, place the end of the paper roll in the blade slot, push the device away from you and you’ll be left with a perfectly cut piece every single time. $19 at Amazon

One happy shopper called this clever wrapping paper cutter a “game changer,” adding: “This product takes the frustration out of gift wrapping. I’ve been using gift bags for years due to the frustration of wrapping gifts. This year, I couldn’t wait to wrap more!”

THE COMFY The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket With a microfiber exterior and sherpa lining, this unbeatable blankie will keep you swaddled and toasty, no matter what the outside temp is. Equipped with pockets and a hood, this fleecy wonder hits at the knee or mid-thigh (depending on your height) and comes in one size that's designed to fit most. The shell is a velvety-soft winter must-have and comes in 19 different colors. $50 at Amazon

"It's like wearing a warm, cozy hug all day long," raved one of 83,000 five-star fans. "I find myself reaching for it whenever I'm feeling a little chilly or just in need of some extra comfort. The Comfy is an absolute must-have for anyone who loves to stay warm and comfortable."

Wad-Free Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler You know how frustrating it is when your bed sheets get all tangled in the dryer and come out damp? Well, this genius invention solves that dilemma. You'll get two Wad-Free gizmos, which attach to the corners of fitted and flat sheets to keep everything else from getting trapped inside. According to the brand, they'll speed up drying times by 75%! $19 at Amazon

"Where have these been all my life?" pondered an impressed reporter. "Like most people, my sheets end up in a wadded mess, both coming out of the washer and the dryer. I don't know how these work, but they are a miracle. Now I'm not running my sheets through two or more dryer cycles to get them dry, and they're not in a ball when they come out."

Sheets Sheets Laundry Club Detergent Sheets These look like dryer sheets, but they contain laundry soap which is activated in the wash. Now you can ditch those giant jugs of detergent. $12 at Amazon

"I will never lug a heavy plastic detergent bottle again!" shared a relieved reviewer. "This product is wonderful. It not only cleans exceptionally well but dissolves instantly in water and leaves clothes smelling fresh with a light, clean scent. The big bonus is that it is so great for the environment. ... Just think of the convenience when traveling; no messy bottles that can accidentally spill or worse yet are tossed in the garbage after use to add to the growing problem of plastic pollution."

Readerest Readerest Magnetic Eyeglass Holders This little gadget attaches to your shirt via magnets, and holds your glasses when not in use. $20 at Amazon

"I bought these for my dad at Christmas because he is always losing or misplacing his glasses," a five-star fan raved. "This product worked so well I bought him four more for his birthday because he forgets to take them off of his shirts sometimes. FYI: These have gone through the washer and dryer with no issues thus far. LOL! I also bought a set for myself."

Drop Stop Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler One of the most popular 'Shark Tank' products and a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this gadget is made with squishy neoprene and fills the gap between your car seat and the center console to stop things like phones, french fries and coins from falling through. $25 at Amazon

"The last time I dropped my credit card between the seats I was in the drive-through at my pharmacy," reported a delighted customer. "I had to get out of the car and crawl onto the floorboard of the back seat, much to the laughter of my friends. I said, 'Never again' and ordered this product. These really work. I dropped something the other week and felt that dreaded feeling … but it was right by my side. What a great invention for a simple problem."

LuminAid LuminAid PackLite Inflatable Lanterns These small inflatable lanterns power up via solar power or USB. They can light up your space for 24 hours when they're fully charged. Bonus: They're collapsible, portable, waterproof and shatterproof. $30 at Amazon

"I bought two of these after camping with a friend who had one," shared a happy camper. "The solar panel easily recharges during the day and it lasts all night. And it is bright enough to illuminate my campsite or tent. I like the color-changing lights because I can use them on my paddleboard or kayak when paddling at night (red and green lights are required). It’s super light and inflates easily."

DrainWig DrainWig Shower Drain Disposable Hair Catchers This gadget is more or less a chain attached to a plastic flower that hangs from your shower drain into the pipe. It grabs hair that goes down the drain to prevent big clogs from forming. The best part: It's disposable. $11 at Amazon

"I was completely amazed! I know I lose hair in the shower, but this much?" shared a fan. "I was recently getting ready to clean my shower and thought, Oh I should look again! I was shocked and disgusted by how much hair it got before it stuck in my drain!"

Simply Fit Simply Fit Board This exercise accessory is a curved board that you stand on to twist, rock and balance. It promises to improve your balance while strengthening your core and thigh muscles. $36 at Amazon

"I originally purchased it because it looked like fun and I could use it while watching TV," reported a satisfied customer. "I needed to get moving more, although I walk my dogs every morning. I hate exercise. To my surprise, my overall balance improved. I did not have any issues before, but as I used my board more, I found walking and moving to be so much more easy. I am now 71 years old, and I use the Simply Fit Board to keep my mind active, my stress levels low, my balance as good as it can be. By strengthening my core, what little back issue I had has now completely gone away."

Stasher Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Made from silicone, Stasher storage bags are reusable pouches designed to replace disposable zip-top bags. Choose from five colors. $10 at Amazon

"I never thought I would have an opinion on a baggie, but here we are," wrote a rave reviewer. "I have five of these, one for each day of the week. I make my husband a sandwich to take for lunch every day, and these baggies have made a world of difference. They hold up extremely well, they’re easy to wash and dry, and they keep his sandwiches extremely fresh!"

Spatty Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set These skinny spatulas get into those hard-to-reach corners in bottles and jars that regular spoons and knives can't reach. The doodads are six and 12 inches long and can snag every last drop of mustard or lotion. $10 at Amazon

"No more wasted lotion!! Absolutely amazing idea and works on so many things!" wrote this happy shopper. "I used to cut the top of my lotion bottle off to get the last inch or so that wouldn't pump out, and it would dry out and get lumpy. This is the simplest but smartest little tool!"

Frywall Frywall Splatter Guard Made for 10-inch skillets or pans, this silicone accessory catches grease spatter to prevent oily messes on the cooktop and counter. Unlike splatter screens, this guard grabs grease while still giving you access to the food you are cooking. Available in four colors. $22 at Amazon

"Wow, this is SUCH a great product!" revealed an enthusiastic cook. "I've used it three times since receiving it earlier this week and cannot get over how much kitchen cleanup time it's saved me. There's only the smallest possible amount of food mist on my cooktop."

Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool This gadget sucks toxins and venom from bug bites. Just place it on the spot and pull up the handle; when you feel the suction, hold it for 10 to 20 seconds before pushing it down to release it. No toxins = no itching or swelling! $10 at Amazon

"I got stung by a wasp tonight, and immediately my finger started swelling and throbbing," said this satisfied customer. "I ran it under cold water out of desperation, but it did nothing to relieve me. Suddenly I remembered this Bug Bite Thing! I gave it a shot. ... At first, it seemed like it did nothing and I was a bit disappointed, but one minute later I suddenly felt the pain lifting. My finger was still kinda swollen for another hour, but the pain completely disappeared!!!!!"

