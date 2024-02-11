The 50+ best early Presidents' Day Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Get up to 75% off vacuums, TVs and more
Scoop up the best Amazon Presidents' Day sales on home, tech, beauty and more.
We might have more than a week before Presidents' Day weekend officially kicks off, but that's not stopping Amazon! In true early-bird-gets-the-worm fashion, the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale has already launched, and trust us, these are deals worth grabbing. We scoured the site to round up the very best ones; from home and kitchen goods to tech, beauty and clothing finds, there's a little something for everyone. (Pro tip: If you need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, many of these will arrive in time if you order soon!) So which treasures can you expect to find in this trove of early Presidents' Day deals?
Jumper Laptop$230$1,000Save $770
Inse Corded Stick Vacuum$60$250Save $190
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags$19$45Save $26 with Prime
Mregb Solar Power Bank$28$60Save $32 with coupon
Body Restore Shower Steamers, 15-Pack$20$30Save $10
Lego Icons Orchid Set$41$50Save $9
Cagulax Fleece Throw Blanket$14$26Save $12
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack$18$70Save $52 with coupon
Saker Mini Chain Saw$40$80Save $40 with Prime
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12$7$17Save $10
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E$8$10Save $2
Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack$5$6Save $1
Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector$18$28Save $10
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle$25$28Save $3
Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion$11$15Save $4
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$30$60Save $30
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$40$134Save $94 with coupon
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver$139$239Save $100
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$90$129Save $39
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190$249Save $59
Tozo HT2 Noise-Canceling Headphones$40$80Save $40
Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack$30$50Save $20
Hopopro Shower Head$15$30Save $15 with coupon
Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer$30$35Save $5 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker$40$160Save $120 with coupon
Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation)$90$150Save $60
Apple AirTag$24$29Save $5
Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs$16$30Save $14
Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack$14$25Save $11
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$100$130Save $30
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV$630$1,150Save $520
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$48$90Save $42 with coupon
VacLife Portable Air Compressor$28$45Save $17 with Prime
Stalwart Heated Car Blanket$23$33Save $10
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$180$759Save $579
Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum$90$278Save $188
Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum$125$210Save $85
JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece$39$70Save $31
Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge$20$25Save $5
Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer$80$170Save $90
Loveps Hair Dryer$30$50Save $20
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38$60Save $22 with coupon
XSoul IPL Hair Remover$75$200Save $125 with coupon
Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers$19$36Save $17
Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants$20$30Save $10
Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans$12$48Save $36
A pair of Apple AirPods marked down to just $90, for one, along with the sweetest Lego orchid kit that'll delight your Valentine. But there's so much more where those came from, so keep scrolling to check out what else you can snag for a steal. Happy saving!
The best early Presidents' Day deals from Amazon this weekend
70% off and more
If your old laptop is starting to conk out, you're unlikely to find a more affordable replacement than this! While it's not the most high-tech model out there, it's more than sufficient for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking email and even streaming or video chatting with loved ones. Plus, it comes with Office 365 preinstalled, granting you access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more for a year.
That might look like a Dyson, but this 3.3-pound stick vac won't set you back hundreds of dollars. Its powerful motor is a pro in sucking up dust, dirt and debris from even the most pet- hair-covered floors, and we love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces. The fact that it has a built-in filtration system to help purify the air is the cherry on the sundae. You're not likely to see it dip lower than this, so snap it up while you can!
50% off and more
Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and more — no cross-contamination to see here.
Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
Keep your devices juiced up on the go, thanks to this solar-powered charging bank. That's right, you won't need to plug this baby in as long as the sun's out, making it ideal for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It can keep your phone charged for days, and it even has an LED flashlight built right in. Plus, it's waterproof!
Last-minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Help your loved one unwind, thanks to these calming shower bombs that'll make the whole bathroom smell like lavender. They'll want to stay in the water long after their fingers are wrinkly!
This year, give them the gift of a bouquet that won't wilt in three days, thanks to this endlessly charming orchid Lego kit. They'll have fun putting it together, and they'll be able to admire it for as long as they'd like. Older kids will enjoy it too!
Pink is the word this V-Day, though you can also get this super-soft throw in 11 other colors. Don't be surprised if your sweetie ends up hogging this fleecy blanket during movie nights — it'll just go to show what a good gift-giver you are.
Yahoo reader faves
Never fight with your family over outlets again, thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Why keep tripping over bottles of shampoo and conditioner when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shampoo) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all of your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesives to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%!
This small-but-mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. It's also cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. This is the lowest price we've seen for this No. 1 bestseller.
New this week
Does anyone actually enjoy changing their shower liner? These double-sided hooks make the job a lot easier, at least. Slide your curtain over one side and the liner over the other; then, when it's time to swap the liner out, you can just lift it off without getting the curtain involved.
Parched winter skin is no match for this rich moisturizer, which is packed with hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E to help soften and smooth even the roughest complexions. According to the brand, it can provide up to 48 hours of moisture and is suitable for those with eczema.
In today's installment of "Yes, You Do Need to Clean These Things," we're talking about coffee makers. Before you roll your eyes about having to add yet another chore to your to-do list, just know that these tablets make it a cinch. Just pop one into the water reservoir, run a brew cycle, then empty it out, fill with more water and run once more. You'll be stunned (and maybe a little grossed out) by how much gunk gets flushed out of there.
Tried and tested
If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface.
Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more.
Stanley who? There's no need to break the bank on an insulated water bottle when this affordable No. 1 bestseller exists. Not only does it come in a slew of fun colors, it can also keep drinks cold for up to a day and has a lockable flip-top lid to help prevent spills. Did we mention it has a built-in straw too?
Check out our full Owala FreeSip review for more.
Yes, retinol can be used on your whole body for a head-to-toe anti-aging regimen! Unlike many retinol products, which can cause irritation when you're first starting out — especially if your skin's already on the dry/sensitive side — this Gold Bond lotion contains seven moisturizers, including shea and cocoa butters, to help keep skin hydrated.
Check out our full Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion review for more.
Deals you might've missed
'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this top-rated space heater at the ready. Small yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet in seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer. Get it for 55% off — just about as low as it's been in the past year.
Never juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other again! This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet.
Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all of those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them easy to use, and the best part? No cords!
Headphones and earbuds
These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't get tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those in-demand brands that don't really need to have sales, so we'll definitely take the discount.