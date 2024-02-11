The 50+ best early Presidents' Day Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Get up to 75% off vacuums, TVs and more

For shopping editors, holiday sales are our Super Bowl. That's why we're not complaining about this early Presidents' Day sale at Amazon. (Yahoo)

We might have more than a week before Presidents' Day weekend officially kicks off, but that's not stopping Amazon! In true early-bird-gets-the-worm fashion, the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale has already launched, and trust us, these are deals worth grabbing. We scoured the site to round up the very best ones; from home and kitchen goods to tech, beauty and clothing finds, there's a little something for everyone. (Pro tip: If you need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, many of these will arrive in time if you order soon!) So which treasures can you expect to find in this trove of early Presidents' Day deals?

A pair of Apple AirPods marked down to just $90, for one, along with the sweetest Lego orchid kit that'll delight your Valentine. But there's so much more where those came from, so keep scrolling to check out what else you can snag for a steal. Happy saving!

The best early Presidents' Day deals from Amazon this weekend

70% off and more

Amazon Jumper Laptop $230 $1,000 Save $770 If your old laptop is starting to conk out, you're unlikely to find a more affordable replacement than this! While it's not the most high-tech model out there, it's more than sufficient for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking email and even streaming or video chatting with loved ones. Plus, it comes with Office 365 preinstalled, granting you access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more for a year. $230 at Amazon

Amazon Inse Corded Stick Vacuum $60 $250 Save $190 That might look like a Dyson, but this 3.3-pound stick vac won't set you back hundreds of dollars. Its powerful motor is a pro in sucking up dust, dirt and debris from even the most pet- hair-covered floors, and we love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces. The fact that it has a built-in filtration system to help purify the air is the cherry on the sundae. You're not likely to see it dip lower than this, so snap it up while you can! $60 at Amazon

50% off and more

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and more — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. Save $26 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Power Bank $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon Keep your devices juiced up on the go, thanks to this solar-powered charging bank. That's right, you won't need to plug this baby in as long as the sun's out, making it ideal for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It can keep your phone charged for days, and it even has an LED flashlight built right in. Plus, it's waterproof! Save $32 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Last-minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Amazon Lego Icons Orchid Set $41 $50 Save $9 This year, give them the gift of a bouquet that won't wilt in three days, thanks to this endlessly charming orchid Lego kit. They'll have fun putting it together, and they'll be able to admire it for as long as they'd like. Older kids will enjoy it too! $41 at Amazon

Amazon Cagulax Fleece Throw Blanket $14 $26 Save $12 Pink is the word this V-Day, though you can also get this super-soft throw in 11 other colors. Don't be surprised if your sweetie ends up hogging this fleecy blanket during movie nights — it'll just go to show what a good gift-giver you are. $14 at Amazon

Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Never fight with your family over outlets again, thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon Why keep tripping over bottles of shampoo and conditioner when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shampoo) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all of your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesives to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%! Save $52 with coupon $18 at Amazon

New this week

Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 Does anyone actually enjoy changing their shower liner? These double-sided hooks make the job a lot easier, at least. Slide your curtain over one side and the liner over the other; then, when it's time to swap the liner out, you can just lift it off without getting the curtain involved. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 Parched winter skin is no match for this rich moisturizer, which is packed with hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E to help soften and smooth even the roughest complexions. According to the brand, it can provide up to 48 hours of moisture and is suitable for those with eczema. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 In today's installment of "Yes, You Do Need to Clean These Things," we're talking about coffee makers. Before you roll your eyes about having to add yet another chore to your to-do list, just know that these tablets make it a cinch. Just pop one into the water reservoir, run a brew cycle, then empty it out, fill with more water and run once more. You'll be stunned (and maybe a little grossed out) by how much gunk gets flushed out of there. $5 at Amazon

Tried and tested

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle $25 $28 Save $3 Stanley who? There's no need to break the bank on an insulated water bottle when this affordable No. 1 bestseller exists. Not only does it come in a slew of fun colors, it can also keep drinks cold for up to a day and has a lockable flip-top lid to help prevent spills. Did we mention it has a built-in straw too? Check out our full Owala FreeSip review for more. $25 at Amazon

Deals you might've missed

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $30 $60 Save $30 'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this top-rated space heater at the ready. Small yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet in seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer. Get it for 55% off — just about as low as it's been in the past year. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon Never juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other again! This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. Save $94 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't get tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those in-demand brands that don't really need to have sales, so we'll definitely take the discount. $90 at Amazon