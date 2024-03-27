The 20+ best Walmart spring sale deals to shop this week — save up to 80% on laptops, appliances and more

Did you hear a loud "boing!" on March 19 at 11:06? That was spring springing! (That's right — we made that joke.) An unusually early arrival this year, but no less welcome for it ... especially since that means we get to enjoy all manner of refreshing, rejuvenating spring sales right now. Which brings us to this week at Walmart, where the deals have been sprouting into full flower on products that'll have you greeting the new season in style and savings. Fancy a pair of zero-gravity chaises for a very chillaxing 40% off? How 'bout a pair of Avia kicks for a ridonculous $15? Psyched for backyard movie night? Walmart's got a 5G Wi-Fi projector with your name on it ... at a 72% markdown! All that and so much more thanks to Walmart's sweet, sweet spring sale. Time to stop hibernating and start clicking!

Best Walmart spring deals

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 With spring comes the onslaught of spring allergies — so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small but mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $60 at Walmart

Vecukty Vecukty Super Large Collapsible Garden Cart $80 $300 Save $220 Ready to come out of hibernation and enjoy the warmer weather? Well, before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate bash or a walk to the grocery store, get a load of this: This handy collapsible cart is on mega sale! It has a capacity of 330 pounds, ensuring you'll no longer have to suffer from backaches trying to carry around your heaviest items. It folds up, making it easy to store when not in use. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair, 2-Pack $80 $140 Save $60 Hit the beach or the backyard in style this sunny season with a couple of zero gravity chairs, your ticket to optimal comfort no matter where you go. Zero gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure on the body, including your back and joints — so kicking back in these will be an absolute pleasure. $80 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $99 $199 Save $100 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $99 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $304 $396 Save $92 A powerful upright vac, the Dyson Ball is engineered to seamlessly stand up to stubborn pet hair, allergens and dust — all thanks to its sophisticated filtration system. It also features tangle-free turbines (no more pet-hair snags!) and a hygienic debris bin with a one-push eject. Just open the bin's trapdoor over the trash and its contents will go to the dump, not into your air. $304 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu. $148 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1i $379 $649 Save $270 Useful and affordable, the Lenovo IdeaPad is perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected on the go — whether for work or play. Either way, you'll benefit from up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 720p camera for video calls and a Windows 11 package. $379 at Walmart

Walmart Dr. J Professional 5G Wi-Fi Projector With Bluetooth $70 $250 Save $180 It's always good to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The 1080p resolution and sharp color contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and you can easily mirror your devices with a fast and stable 5G Wi-Fi connection. Plus, the $70 price tag simply cannot be beat. $70 at Walmart

Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Protective Sleeve $149 $179 Save $30 Chromebooks are the ultimate lightweight, on-the-go machines, especially for people that want an easy interface without a lot of hassle. This model comes with all-day battery life, a high-performance processor and a protective sleeve for transport — and now you can pick up the Acer Chromebook for under $150. $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $32 $100 Save $68 If your home cleaning arsenal needs a little boost, look no further than this electric power scrubbing wand. It's ideal for banishing stubborn stains, deep cleans like a dream and includes both longer and shorter handle options for reaching just about anything. $32 at Walmart

Walmart Ginihomer 5-Setting Shower Head $23 $50 Save $27 While you tackle your spring cleaning, why not add in some quality-of-life upgrades in the areas of your home you use most? Namely, your shower (hopefully!). This high-pressure head features five different spray modes along with an anti-clog, anti-leak design. The sleek chrome exterior will also look great in just about any bathroom. $23 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Sensarte Sensarte Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $40 $100 Save $60 You can't do much better for a quality 8-piece set of pots and pans than this one, on sale for a wild $40 (down from $100). Each piece is made with advanced non-stick technology and with a removable handle, making them super easy to stack and store. You'll score a 2-qt. sauce pan with lid, an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, an 8-inch fridge storage lid, and of course, one removable handle to use on any of these pieces. $40 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Avia Women's Elevate Athletic Sneakers $15 $20 Save $5 If you're looking to get more active now that the cold and bitter winter months are past, we salute you — and suggest you grab a pair of these Avia kicks to keep you comfy on all of your adventures. The memory foam footbed will keep you balanced and supported, while strong rubber outsole helps provide traction on a variety of surfaces. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag $73 $398 Save $325 Save an eye-popping $325 on this stylish stunner, which features authentic Saffiano leather construction and a front chain accent. The adjustable crossbody strap lets you customize the length for comfort, and you also get the security of zip top closure and a front zip pocket, as well as an open back pocket and two inside pockets. $73 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $30 $120 Save $90 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure — now only $30! — is just a fraction of the price but delivers a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $18 $30 Save $12 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $49 $150 Save $101 Your morning beauty routine is about to get a whole lot easier! This 4-in-1 device has multiple attachments suited for a variety of uses, from straightening to curling. Plus, it styles and dries hair at the same time, helping to make getting up and out of the house an easier, speedier process. $49 at Walmart

