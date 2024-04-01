The 10 best finds to shop today: BOGO Samsung TVs, safety-certified eclipse glasses and more

A great buy can boost your spirits, solve a problem and even grant you some bragging rights. But maybe you don't want to load your screen with price trackers and bop between sites all morning long. We've got you: Each day, we roll 10 don't-miss deals and popular picks into one easy shopping cheat sheet.

Today, you can snap up a Sam's Club membership for $25 (that’s 50% off), two pairs of top-selling ISO-certified eclipse glasses, and the pièce de résistance: two Samsung TVs for the price of one. Other can't-miss picks will help beautify you — or your garden. Pay it forward and pass this list along to a friend: You don't want them to miss out!

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Trick out your outlet with this do-it-all wall adapter. The surge-protected device turns two measly outlets into five outlets and four USB ports, no electrician needed. Our advice: Buy multiples while they're half off and hook up all your hot spots. One grateful fan wrote, "I put this in my kitchen where everyone is plugging in and searching for the appropriate charging cable constantly. It is a great central charging station and will handle everyone's devices at once, all while leaving the wall plugs free! ... It's now a permanent fixture that definitely makes my home smarter and more efficient." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses, 2-Pack $15 Prepare for the sun's April 8 disappearing act with this protective ISO-certified eyewear. Made in the U.S. at a NASA-approved facility, these scratch-resistant shades are designed to filter 100% of harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays, and 99.999% of intense visible light. One of 4,400-plus happy reviewers reported: "These worked great for the solar eclipse in 2023, and we'll be using them again for the upcoming eclipse in 2024. We were even able to line up our phone cameras behind the lenses and get photos of the eclipse." Check out our full story on why choosing the right pair of eclipse glasses is so important for your eyes. $15 at Amazon

Walmart Costway 5-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed $66 $179 Save $113 It's time to plant. Grow veggies, flowers, fruit, herbs and plants in one spot with this discounted stand. The deep beds allow for proper drainage while the triangle iron frame keeps everything steady. The 4-foot-tall container garden will add a little extra color to any balcony, porch or patio. "Beautiful and functional," wrote a five-star fan. "Handy herb garden right outside my kitchen. I'm buying another for lettuces and spinach." $66 at Walmart

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime Prune branches like a pro with this compact, easy-to-handle electric chain saw, currently half off for Prime members. Shoppers say it's a little beast that's capable of ultra-smooth cuts despite its size. It comes with a 20-volt rechargeable lithium battery for cord-free convenience. "Love this tool," raved one fan. "My arthritis makes it hard to use pruning shears or any type of manual shears for trimming trees. Thanks to this wonderful tool I can now do it myself again! So powerful!" Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $75 $99 Save $24 If you lose your purse or keys on the regular, Apple AirTags may be the game-changers you need. These trackers are just a bit larger than a quarter, and they've got more than 95,000 five-star reviews on Amazon to back 'em up. Use your phone or computer to track down important items, from wallets to bikes to luggage. "Put these in your luggage when traveling," wrote one user. "I felt better checking my bags when flying, knowing I had a way to track my luggage to make sure it was with me and going to where I was. It was very accurate. When in Paris, it could tell me where my bag was at in a specific baggage claim. It’s also really easy to set up." $75 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20-Pack $32 $55 Save $23 If a penchant for coffee, tea or wine has left your teeth looking dull, these enamel-safe strips from Crest might be worth a shot. They promise to brighten your pearly whites over 10 days. The no-slip design means you can even chat, sip water and enjoy yourself during treatment time. "It works!" wrote a now-smiley shopper. "I have one front tooth that is a very old crown. I'm sure that my natural teeth were once the same color as the crown, but over the years they have become yellow. ... I had heard of whitening strips, but I assumed they would not work if professional whitening did not. ... I was blown away by the difference I saw after just one application! I have now used the strips five times and my natural teeth are the same color as the crown. I would guess at least three or four shades whiter." $32 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.