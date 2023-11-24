Unlock Over $150 in Annual Savings with Black Friday Streaming Deals on Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO's Max & More!

This time of year, we're thankful for family, food and the ability to watch whatever we want, whenever we want. But those that love to stream every new show and movie coming out know that paying for all the individual services — Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, Apple TV+ and sometimes even a live TV service like Sling or Fubo — can get expensive. Enter, the most wonderful time of the year, otherwise known as Black Friday. Today you can shop huge, incredibly rare Black Friday streaming deals on some of the best streaming services and cut down on that monthly subscriptions bill. So let's dig in!

Black Friday Hulu deal

Now through next Tuesday, Hulu is offering new and eligible subscribers (those who have an email that hasn’t been used for a Hulu account in at least a month) an ad-supported Hulu subscription for just $0.99 per month for 12 months. That’s $12 for a whole year of our pick for the best streaming service for TV junkies.

Hulu is also offering a huge discount on its Starz on Hulu add-on. For your first six months, you can get Starz on Hulu — typically an $18 per month duo— for just an extra $0.99 per month. That means for just $2, you’ll get tons of movies you can only stream on Starz right now, plus access to almost every great Thanksgiving TV episode, right on time for that post-turkey crash.

(Hulu) Hulu $0.99/month $7.99/month Save $7 A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will typically run you $8 a month, but when you sign up during Hulu's Cyber Week sale, you can get Hulu for just $1 per month. While the service now offers great bundles like the Disney+ trio or the Hulu live TV tier, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For just $12 for the year, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and the new series A Murder at the End of the World. On top of original Hulu shows and movies, Hulu allows you to stream plenty of TV shows the day after they air, like every show in The Bachelor franchise and popular Fox series such as Bob's Burgers and Kitchen Nightmares. You can also score six months of the Starz on Hulu add-on for just $1 more per month, and get Starz exclusives like Gaslit, Men in Kilts, Shining Vale and Outlander. $0.99/month at Hulu

Hulu + Starz add-on $2/month $18/month Save $16 See at Hulu

Black Friday Disney+ bundle deal

Want to have Hulu and Disney+? You won't need to wish upon a star to get it, because now through Nov. 28, new subscribers can add Disney+ to their ad-supported Black Friday Hulu deal for just $2 more per month, making it easy to find something for the whole family enjoy watching together this Thanksgiving.

(Disney+) Disney+ and Hulu bundle $3 $16 Save $13 A basic, ad-supported subscription to Disney+ platform typically starts at $8 per month, and the same goes for Hulu. But right now, when you sign up for ad-supported Hulu at just $0.99 per month, you can add-on Disney+ for just $2 more. That's $2.99 per month for a full year of both Disney+ AND Hulu. That's all the new and classic Disney princess movies, all of the Star Wars films and series, the entirety of the MCU, plus everything Hulu has to offer. $3 at Disney+

Black Friday Paramount+ deal

From now through Dec. 3, Paramount+ is offering new and eligible returning subscribers three months of the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $1.99 per month, or three months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $3.99 per month.

That’s just $6 for three months of all the new Star Trek shows, every season of Survivor, Yellowstone spinoffs 1883, 1923 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, plus NFL games on CBS. And if you need to catch up on Nathan Fielder's new show The Curse, Yellowjackets Season 2 or A24 movies including Pearl and Everything Everywhere All at Once, you can upgrade to Paramount's Showtime tier for just $2 more per month for the next three months — perfect timing since winter is prime time for catching up on TV.

(Paramount) Paramount+ $1.99/month for three months $5.99/month Save $4 Paramount+ has two tiers available: The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier and the ad-free premium Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier. Paramount+ offers a host of live sports airing on CBS, hit shows like Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, and new movies like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and holiday films like Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Bridget Jones's Diary and Bad Santa.

The platform will also be the streaming home for the 2024 Super Bowl and is a great subscription for sports fans who want to catch college football games and Champions League soccer games. From now through Dec. 3, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $1.99 per month for three months, or get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $3.99 per month for three months. $1.99/month for three months at Paramount+

Black Friday Peacock deal

Right on time for Hallmark movie season, Peacock is offering new subscribers a year of its ad-supported tier for just $2 per month (or $20 if you're willing to pay upfront for the whole year). Peacock is the perfect platform for any Bravo heads who want to stream the seemingly unlimited seasons of the Real Housewives franchise or relive Scandoval on Vanderpump Rules. It's also (briefly) the streaming home for all the new Hallmark Christmas movies, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Sunday Night Football and the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Peacock hasn't specified when this offer runs out, so if you're thinking it, we recommend signing up soon.

Black Friday Max deal

This Black Friday, HBO's Max is offering 70% off its ad-supported tier for the first six months. That's just $2.99 per month for access to iconic series like Friends, The Sopranos, House of the Dragon, Sex and the City and more, plus new movies including the Barbie movie (coming soon to the platform).

And to make it even better, right now Max is offering every subscriber free access to its new B/R Sports add-on, which includes live NBA games on TNT — plus NHL games, NCAA March Madness, MLB Postseason games and U.S. Soccer.

(Max) Max $2.99/month $9.99/month Save $7 Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TNT — plus NHL games, NCAA March Madness, MLB Postseason games and U.S. Soccer. All those sports on top of popular series, classic Christmas movies including Elf, A Christmas Story and The Polar Express, all of the Harry Potter films and (soon) Barbie. Now through Nov. 27, you can get six months of ad-supported Max for just $2.99 per month. $2.99/month at Max

Black Friday Fubo deal

If you're a sports fan without a sports-centric cable package, then you know the pain of trying to follow your favorite team through football, basketball or baseball season. Enter: Fubo, our pick for the best streaming service for sports fans. Ahead of Black Friday, Fubo is offering $40 off your first two months. Plus, the platform still offers a free trial period, and this promotion runs through the end of the month, so you can check out Fubo risk free before deciding whether to sign up.

