How to watch BravoCon 2023
This weekend at BravoCon, what happens in Vegas won’t just stay in Vegas — because you can stream all the drama in Sin City starting today(!) on Peacock. Over 150 Bravolebrities are scheduled to attend Bravo’s annual convention at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, appearing on panels, accepting The Bravos awards, appearing on a special edition of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen and more. There are Bravo stars confirmed to be appearing from (yes, even Tom Sandoval), all of the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Married to Medicine and more.
Want to tune in to all the action (and inevitable drama)? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch BravoCon in 2023.
What is BravoCon 2023?
BravoCon is “a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations” and plenty of appearances from Bravolebrities. This year, the Bravo convention heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, with all the action and drama taking place at Caesars Forum (and streaming semi-live on Peacock).
When is BravoCon 2023?
BravoCon begins today, Nov. 3, and runs for three days through Sunday, Nov. 5. New BravoCon content will continue to premiere on Peacock through Nov. 10.
How to watch BravoCon:
If you want the inside scoop on BravoCon, Peacock is the hub for you. The official streaming home of Bravo is, of course, spilling all the tea on Bravo's big convention, with BravoCon’s most in-demand panels, talent interviews, five episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! and so much more available to watch on Peacock. New BravoCon content starts streaming today, with more drama scheduled to premiere on the platform through next Friday, Nov. 10.
Starting at just $6 a month, a Peacock subscription isn't just the easiest way to stream Bravo shows like The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules, it also offers live sports and events airing on NBC, like NFL games, college football, WWE and more. You’ll also get thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like The Super Mario Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's. For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Who will be at BravoCon this year?
The list of BravoCon panelists for 2023 includes Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump. Real Housewives stars such as Kristen Taekman, Kandi Burruss and so many more. Ramona Singer was originally slated to appear, but was removed from the convention line-up following controversy. Here’s the updated full list of confirmed BravoCon appearances:
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke
The Real Housewives of Dubai
Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury
The Real Housewives of Miami
Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs
The Real Housewives of New York City
Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose
Vanderpump Rules
Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump
The Below Deck franchise
Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott
Married to Medicine
Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore , Dr. Alicia Egolum, Lateasha Lunceford, Phaedra Parks
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor
Southern Charm
Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas
Southern Hospitality
Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese
Summer House
Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard
Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others
Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas
Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy
Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley,
Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
Shahs of Sunset
Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid
Family Karma
Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani
Below Deck Mediterranean
Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder
Winter House
Jason Cameron, Casey Craig, Rhylee Gerber, Alex Propson, Malia White