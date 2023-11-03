How to watch BravoCon 2023

This weekend at BravoCon, what happens in Vegas won’t just stay in Vegas — because you can stream all the drama in Sin City starting today(!) on Peacock. Over 150 Bravolebrities are scheduled to attend Bravo’s annual convention at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV, appearing on panels, accepting The Bravos awards, appearing on a special edition of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen and more. There are Bravo stars confirmed to be appearing from Vanderpump Rules (yes, even Tom Sandoval), all of the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Married to Medicine and more.

Want to tune in to all the action (and inevitable drama)? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch BravoCon in 2023.

What is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon is “a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations” and plenty of appearances from Bravolebrities. This year, the Bravo convention heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, with all the action and drama taking place at Caesars Forum (and streaming semi-live on Peacock).

When is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon begins today, Nov. 3, and runs for three days through Sunday, Nov. 5. New BravoCon content will continue to premiere on Peacock through Nov. 10.

Who will be at BravoCon this year?

The list of BravoCon panelists for 2023 includes Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump. Real Housewives stars such as Kristen Taekman, Kandi Burruss and so many more. Ramona Singer was originally slated to appear, but was removed from the convention line-up following controversy. Here’s the updated full list of confirmed BravoCon appearances:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami

Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New York City

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose

Vanderpump Rules

Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump

The Below Deck franchise

Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott

Married to Medicine

Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore , Dr. Alicia Egolum, Lateasha Lunceford, Phaedra Parks

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

Southern Charm

Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Southern Hospitality

Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese

Summer House

Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others

Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas

Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Shahs of Sunset

Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Family Karma

Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani

Below Deck Mediterranean

Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder

Winter House

Jason Cameron, Casey Craig, Rhylee Gerber, Alex Propson, Malia White