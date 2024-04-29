When is Teacher Appreciation Day 2024? Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with deals, gift ideas

Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to celebrate the impactful educators in one's life, is just a couple of weeks away. Beginning May 6, the week is the perfect time to show appreciation with kind words, thoughtful letters or a gift.

While teachers don't expect anything from students and parents, they always cherish a small surprise on Teacher Appreciation Day, or throughout the week. Here's what we know.

Students and parents gather at the Oñate High School staff parking lot and thank them for their service as teachers for the last day of Teacher Appreciation Week on Friday, May 7, 2021. Two juniors, Andrew Parks, right, and Jonathan Torres, left, wave to teachers as they drive.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2024?

2024 Teacher Appreciation Week is from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10, according to Teachers of Tomorrow. It always takes place during the first full week of May.

What is Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated across the U.S. and acknowledges the dedication of teachers to their students and communities. According to Teachers of Tomorrow, the annual occurrence is also a time for students, parents, administrators and more to express gratitude for the hard work and invaluable service educators provide.

When is Teacher Appreciation Day 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 7, 2024, according to the National Education Association, during Teacher Appreciation Week.

What is Teacher Appreciation Day?

Teacher Appreciation Day, on the Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrates the long-lasting impacts of educators in one's life.

Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Ideas

There are plenty of good gifts out there for teachers, so steer clear of the coffee mugs and consider these.

Plants or flowers

Plants and flowers are a fun and easy gift for Teacher Appreciation Week. According to Greendigs, many plants are good in a classroom setting. Low-maintenance options include Peperomia and Monstera. A variety of planted herbs like rosemary, sage and basil are also a good choice. As for flowers, ode à la rose recommends daises, orchids, dahlias, carnations, chrysanthemums and peonies.

School supplies

According to the National Education Association, educators spend around $500 to $750 out of pocket on school supplies each year. Cost of school supplies is also on the rise, increasing nearly 24% between 2021 and 2023. Raymond Geddes recommends buying items in bulk for a teacher's classroom. These include pencils, dry-erase markers, coloring supplies, loose-leaf paper and tissue boxes. Other items like a new grade book, post-it notes, paper towels, glue sticks and index cards are recommended by Classful.

Something thoughtful

According to Teaching Traveling, the best gift a teacher can receive is a thoughtful letter from a student, whether handwritten or an email. Including specific details of how the teacher has impacted a student during the academic year, like a favorite classroom memory or lesson plan, helps them feel appreciated.

Another way to come up with a thoughtful gift is by gathering groups of parents to contribute to school or classroom needs, according to the website. For example, parents could pool donations to replace classroom items like a printer or old textbooks. A larger group of parents could help with landscaping needs or donate student lunches.

Gift cards

There are plenty of gift card favorites for teachers, with Amazon at the top of the list, according to We Are Teachers. Others are Target, Starbucks and Barnes & Noble. More practical gift card ideas include places for school supplies, like Staples or Teachers Pay Teachers, as well as gas stations and grocery stores.

Teacher Appreciation Week deals

According to Teachers of Tomorrow, the best Teacher Appreciation Week deals from 2023 could be available again this year. While it's not guaranteed they return, it's smart to keep an eye out for updates from various companies.

These were the best 2023 deals:

Office Depot/ OfficeMax: Offered 30% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase.

Staples: Staples often provides special discounts during Teachers Appreciation Week.

Ford: Teachers who took a virtual test drive through May 7 received a $50 e-gift card to be used towards teacher requests on DonorsChoose.

Burger King: Free fries with any purchase. Teachers and all other customers were eligible during 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Offered six boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any BBW Burger.

Firehouse Subs: With proof of employment, teachers enjoyed a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week: When is Teacher Appreciation Day? Deals, Gift ideas