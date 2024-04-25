U.S. News & World Report names Kentucky's top high schools. Which ones made the list?

The U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of top high schools around the nation, with over 200 Kentucky schools making the cut.

To determine the top picks, U.S. News & World Report evaluated the results of state-standardized testing for six key factors, including college readiness, graduation rates and state assessment proficiency and performance. Of nearly 25,000 schools reviewed, 226 Kentucky schools made the rankings.

However, U.S. News & World Report often faces backlash for its ranking method, favoring wealthier communities, the Detroit Free Press, reported.

Kentucky Public Schools: 28 JCPS magnet schools and programs will lose busing. Here's the list

Here's which schools made the list:

Best public Kentucky high schools

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the top ten Kentucky high schools are:

Best public high schools in Louisville area

The top ten Louisville area public high schools include:

Best public high schools in Lexington

The best public high schools in Lexington are as follows, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: U.S. News & World Report Top High Schools include some from Kentucky