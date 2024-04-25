U.S. News & World Report names Kentucky's top high schools. Which ones made the list?
The U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of top high schools around the nation, with over 200 Kentucky schools making the cut.
To determine the top picks, U.S. News & World Report evaluated the results of state-standardized testing for six key factors, including college readiness, graduation rates and state assessment proficiency and performance. Of nearly 25,000 schools reviewed, 226 Kentucky schools made the rankings.
However, U.S. News & World Report often faces backlash for its ranking method, favoring wealthier communities, the Detroit Free Press, reported.
Here's which schools made the list:
Best public Kentucky high schools
According to the U.S. News & World Report, the top ten Kentucky high schools are:
DuPont Manual High School (Louisville)
J. Graham Brown School (Louisville)
Highlands High School (Fort Thomas)
Atherton High School (Louisville)
Beechwood High School (Fort Mitchell)
Pikeville High School (Pikeville)
South Oldham High School (Crestwood)
Lafayette High School (Lexington)
Ballard High School (Louisville)
Barbourville City School (Barbourville)
Best public high schools in Louisville area
The top ten Louisville area public high schools include:
DuPont Manual High School (Louisville)
J. Graham Brown School (Louisville)
Atherton High School (Louisville)
South Oldham High School (Crestwood)
Ballard High School (Louisville)
North Oldham High School (Goshen)
Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs, Indiana)
Oldham County High School (Buckner)
Lanesville Jr-Sr High School (Lanesville, Indiana)
Louisville Male High School (Louisville)
Best public high schools in Lexington
The best public high schools in Lexington are as follows, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
Lafayette High School (Lexington)
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Lexington)
Henry Clay High School (Lexington)
Woodford County High School (Versailles)
Scott County High School (Georgetown)
East Jessamine High School (Nicholasville)
Tates Creek High School (Lexington)
Frederick Douglass High School (Lexington)
Great Crossing High School (Georgetown)
West Jessamine High School (Nicholasville)
