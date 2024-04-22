From tacos to olive burgers to drive-thru gyros: A look at 7 Lansing-area food festivals

Marc Wolbert, from Ozone's Fire Food, prepares and cooks 24 olive burgers at a time at the Olive Burger Festival at Jackson Field Saturday, June 24, 2023.

When Erin Brains began planning Lansing's first Olive Burger Festival, there were things she knew it needed.

"I think that having the focus on the food and making it accessible to get it," the founder of the popular Lansing Foodies Facebook group said. "If it's a burger festival, I'd like to see a lot of burgers... and we really wanted to do that and not make it kind of watered down and have just kind of a mismatch of whoever wanted to show up and vend."

The first Olive Burger Festival, Lansing Foodies' first event, brought 3,000 people to Jackson Field. Events with longevity, like Crista Rey Church's annual Cristo Rey Fiesta, can draw an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Guillermo López, the fiesta's director, said as organizers approach the event's 45th year, attendees can count on traditional festival offerings and Mexican fare, including gordita, street tacos and corn.

"The street tacos sell like hotcakes," he said.

New festivals and well-established ones alike offer Lansing-area residents a chance to enjoy a variety of food and drink, including beers, tequilas, wings and other favorites. As the temperatures rise, here's a look at seven food-centric events or festivals planned in the Lansing area between now and the beginning of fall.

Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival

When? April 26-28

Where? The village of Vermontville, about 30 miles southwest of Lansing

What you need to know: Vermontville has celebrated Michigan-made maple syrup in the village's downtown annually for more than 80 years. The three-day Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival includes a pancake fundraiser for the local band boosters, arts and crafts, a parade, carnival rides, and locally made syrup for sale, along with maple candies and creme. Learn more and view a festival schedule at www.syrupfest.org.

My Big Fat Greek Gyro Drive Thru

When? From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21

Where? Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

What you need to know: Except for a brief break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lansing church has hosted its My Big Fat Greek Gyro Drive Thru fundraiser for about a decade. It's grown in popularity over the years. Last year, organizers sold out, serving about 1,200 meals to drive-up customers, said Angela Porter, the church's office manager. "We were amazed and celebrated," she said. Each meal includes a gyro with housemade tzatziki sauce, a village Greek salad, spinach pie and baklava for $17. About 20 volunteers spend hours in the kitchen making the food each year, Porter said. Tickets are sold before the event in the community, at the church office and online at www.holytrinity-lansing.org.

Cristo Rey Fiesta

When? May 24-26

Where? Cristo Rey Church, 201 W. Miller Road, Lansing

What you need to know: Cristo Rey Church started its fiesta, now three days long and held under a large, white tent on its property, in 1979. It's aimed at welcoming people and building community, López said. The fiesta offers dancing, a market and traditional Mexican dishes, including fajitas and menudo. New this year is pambazos de chorizo, which is a breakfast torta. Learn more at www.cristoreyfiesta.org.

Lansing Beer Fest

When? From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 8

Where? Washington Avenue between South and Elm streets in Lansing's REO Town

What you need to know: Lansing Beer Fest, hosted by the REO Town Commercial Association, is in its 10th year. It features about 100 craft beers from more than 20 Michigan breweries, food trucks and live music. "It’s really like a party in the street," said Paul Starr, one of the organizers. About 1,200 people attended last year, he said. General admission is $40. Learn more and purchase tickets online at www.lansingbeerfest.com.

Lansing Taco and Tequila Fest

When? 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 13

Where? Adado Riverfront Park, 201 E. Shiawassee St., Lansing

What you need to know: In its second year, the Lansing Taco and Tequila Fest, features 100 different varieties of tequila and food from five taco trucks, live music and several different types of margaritas. General admission is $40. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.lansingtacoandtequilafest.com.

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

When? From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Where? Adado Riverfront Park, 201 E. Shiawassee St., Lansing

What you need to know: Shirley Carter-Powell said she started the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival nine years ago. "Michigan did not have an official chicken wing festival, so I decided it needed one," she said. The two-day event offers eight to 15 chicken wing vendors serving different wing flavors, more than two dozen additional vendors, live music, a wing-eating contest, and kids' activities. General admission for adults is $5 before 4 p.m. and $15 after 4 p.m. Learn more at www.michiganchickenwingfestival.com.

Oliver Burger Festival

Ben Murphy, of Lansing, left, competes with Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion Joey Chestnut in a 5-minute olive burger eating contest before the Lugnuts game against the TinCaps on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Jackson Field in Lansing. Murphy ate 9 and a half in 10 minutes during the Lansing Olive Burger Festival last year. Chestnut set a record with 13 olive burgers eaten in 5 minutes, beating Murphy's 5.

When? Oct. 5

Where? Jackson Field, 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

What you need to know: Headed into its second year, the Olive Burger Festival is expected to have about 20 vendors this year, Brains said. Most will serve olive burgers, a beloved menu item at several Lansing-area restaurants, but others will offer other dishes. Expect music, games and beverages too. Lansing Foodies, which counts more than 65,000 members, is planning the day-long event now. Learn more at www.lansingfoodies.com/about-obf.

