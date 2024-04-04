Sweet Paws Creamery to launch dog-friendly mobile ice cream cart in Detroit neighborhoods

The dog days of summer are right around the corner.

Sweet Paws Creamery, a local dog treat business, is ready to celebrate now. The company will launch a mobile ice cream cart in Detroit neighborhoods later this month. The company sells dog-friendly ice cream treats made without dairy or sugar.

"It’s a unique add-on for businesses that cater to four-legged guests, but more importantly, it’s something dogs can look forward to and enjoy while out on the town with their human companions — a component that is largely overlooked with most hangout options, today," said Marquita Richardson, owner and creative director.

Promotional picture for Sweet Paws Creamery featuring a dog seated on an ice cream cart. The company will be launching pop-ups for their dog-friendly ice cream in Detroit April 20 and 21.

The launch will feature an opportunity to meet Richardson and learn more about the company's pet-friendly products. The events will also mark the 12th birthday of Colby J, a Yorkie Bichon serving as the company's Chief Paw Officer.

Moving forward, Sweet Paws plans to be at dog parks, festivals, breweries and downtowns across Michigan, providing dog owners a dessert option to purchase for their pets.

The events will be at Brewery Faisan in the Islandview neighborhood on April 20 and the location at the Congregation in the Boston Edison neighborhood on April 21, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. each day.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Sweet Paws Creamery to launch dog-friendly mobile ice cream cart