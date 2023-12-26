Sweaty sleeper? These bestselling sheets are like 'heaven' and just $25 during Amazon's Winter Sale (that's 50% off)
Buying new sheets is one of those things that somehow keeps getting shoved to the bottom of your to-do list. If you can't remember how good new sheets feel, it might be time to upgrade your bedding — especially if you sleep hot and keep finding yourself sticking to your linens. Luckily, Amazon just slashed prices on the No. 1 bestselling CGK Unlimited Cooling Sheet Set — they have a ridiculous 200,000-plus perfect ratings! Plus, you can snag 'em for a steal during Amazon's Winter Sale.
Want to save even more? Check out our roundup of all the best after-Christmas sales at Amazon.
Made with breathable, brushed microfiber for a cool night's sleep, this queen-size set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Why is it a good deal?
These days, you can expect to pay a premium for quality bedding, so $25 for a set with as many rave reviews as this one is a huge win in our book. We've only seen the price dip lower once this year, and not by very much, so if you're considering adding it to your cart, now would be a good time. (The classic white set is currently priced the lowest, but you'll only pay around $26 for most colors and prints.)
Why do I need this?
You get a lot for your money with this CGK Unlimited sheet set: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets up to 16 inches deep and two matching pillowcases. But there's so much more to love about these sheets than the low price.
For starters, they're made of incredibly soft brushed microfiber that feels lighter and finer than standard cotton. They're also breathable, with a silky feel that helps cool you down while you snooze.
Choose from a huge range of colors, including classics like white and gray and standouts like yellow, purple, red and blue — they're all marked down! You can grab these babies on sale in every size, from twin to California king and split king.
These sheets have an army of fans who rave about everything from the price to the incredible feel.
What reviewers say
"The softness is wonderful," a five-star shopper said. "... Not too hot at night and they don't weigh on you like a flannel sheet might." A fellow happy customer said the CGK sheets changed the way they view bedding: "I had no idea what I was missing before I bought these sheets."
Plenty of folks love the sizing, too. "The sheets fit perfectly on our bed and stayed put even though my hubby is a rough sleeper who tosses quite a bit while sleeping," a satisfied buyer said.
"Love these sheets," another five-star reviewer said. "These are unbelievably comfortable and not like what you would buy at regular stores. They're extremely soft and have a nice feel to them. Haven't had sheets like these before and I've owned many."
"This is my second set of CGK sheets," rote a repeat buyer. "The sheets do fit deep-pocket [and] are very soft, though they do wrinkle a bit after first use. Wash and dry easily, seem stain-resistant. Only complaint is the colors aren't quite as dark as they seem in the pictures, though there is no 'bleed' when washing."
Perhaps this shopper summed it up best: "Just heaven!"
Choose from over 40 colors!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Portable Air Compressor$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $38 with coupon
AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover$16$30Save $14
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$90$450Save $360
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$13$57Save $44 with Prime
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum$100$250Save $150
Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum$400$570Save $170
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum$160$275Save $115
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$141$345Save $204
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer$13$21Save $8
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$83$100Save $17
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$14$30Save $16
Home
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$25$66Save $41 with coupon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33 with coupon
Liba Shower Curtain Liner$10$20Save $10
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater$26$29Save $3
Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag$23$25Save $2
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator$15$16Save $2 with code