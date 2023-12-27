The 50+ best after-Christmas sales at Amazon — save up to 80% on Apple AirPods, massage guns, vacuums and more
Christmas might technically be over, but it sure feels like Santa's stuck around given the amount of after-Christmas sales happening over at Amazon! Seasoned shoppers know that post-holiday deals are often among the best of the year, so if you've been waiting to snag that electronic, smart-home, kitchen or fashion item you've been eyeing all year, there's no time like the present. True to form, Amazon's got the goods, with after-Christmas markdowns for your home, kitchen, closet and more.
How about a pair of Apple AirPods marked down to under $100? Or a $50 discount on a highly rated massage gun to help you relax after all of the holiday craziness? And that’s only the beginning — keep scrolling to see the other goodies you can snag for a steal during Amazon's after-Christmas sale. (Psst: Want to save even more? Check out our roundup of all the best after-Christmas sales on the web.)
The best Amazon after-Christmas deals
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, but minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors. At a mere 3 pounds, it's easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest price we've seen (80% off!).
"If you need a lightweight vacuum cleaner for your small rooms, this is a great choice," raved a content cleaner. "I like the color and design. It comes with three different kinds of brushes and the metal tube's length is adjustable. It's easy to use and you can store it in a small space."
50% off or more
Treat yourself to some r&r with this top-rated de-stresser, which boasts five speeds and massage heads to target different knots and kinks all over your body. At just 1.5 pounds, it couldn't be more travel-friendly, and it even comes with a handy carrying case for easy transport. The fact that it's over 50% off just seals the deal.
This five-star reviewer wrote: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage, and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."
Best Amazon after-Christmas headphone and earbud deals
Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can!
"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cellphone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"
Best Amazon after-Christmas home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for nearly half price!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — just $15 per pillow.
"I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain."
Best Amazon after-Christmas tablet and tech deals
Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts through your phone. With this 4-pack you'll get two mates, a slim and a sticker — and this is the best price we've seen for this set.
"The Tile is so easy to set up and takes just a few minutes," wrote one fan. "My mother-in-law has Alzheimer's and frequently misplaces her purse. We spent hours one night trying to find where she put it and finally found it hidden in the bathroom behind the towels. After that, we bought the Tile and put it on her purse and we have had no more issues trying to find it. My husband just looks it up on his phone and rings the Tile, which will send a little musical alarm to the Tile on her purse and we are able to find it easily. It will also show you on a map the location of the item if you are not within hearing distance of the alarm. The battery lasts a long time. In fact, the last Tile we had lasted almost two years."
Best $25-and-under Amazon after-Christmas deals
If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is — only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom (or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter). It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6 volts of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time and energy saver? We love to see it.
"I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy."
Best Amazon after-Christmas TV deals
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. Also popular? Its ridonculous, and unprecedented, $65 price. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice.
"Very impressive little TV," wrote a verified viewer. "It was very easy to set up and the color is beautiful. The sound is very impressive. I only have the volume halfway up and it's still pretty loud. Very clear sound! This was an early Christmas gift for myself. My first smart TV! I'm so happy with it."
Best Amazon after-Christmas auto deals
If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be so glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's 50% off — it rarely drops lower than its current price.
One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle."
Best Amazon after-Christmas vacuum deals
Car floor looking a little crummy? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to remove pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. Amazon discounts are rarely this deep for the bestselling vac, so snag it while it's over 75% off.
"This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does."
Best Amazon after-Christmas kitchen deals
This No. 1 bestseller is down to one of its lowest prices ever (nearly 60% off) — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured it knows what it's doing.
"Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen."
Best Amazon after-Christmas beauty and wellness deals
If your under-eye area could use a little freshening up, it's this No. 1 bestselling cream to the rescue! Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide and three essential ceramides, it helps maintain and restore the skin barrier to preserve hydration and minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Now no one has to know you were up all night scrolling on your phone instead of getting your eight hours in. Even celebs like Olivia Wilde are fans — get it now for nearly 30% off.
"I inherited very noticeable bags under my eyes (thanks, Mom), and they age me even beyond my 71 years of age," shared a content customer. "I've used this faithfully at least once a day and can see a significant improvement. Cream soaks in quickly and I've noticed no scent or objection from the sensitive areas above or below my eyes. I'll continue to use!"
Best Amazon after-Christmas style deals
Keep your feet nice and toasty with these top-selling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at less than half price they're an excellent buy.
"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"
Best Amazon after-Christmas toy deals
Plants that don't involve any dirt or maintenance? Sign us up! This gorgeous botanical Lego kit includes nine succulents that are just as fun to build as they are enjoyable to admire upon completion. It's a No. 1 bestseller for a reason — and close to the lowest price it's ever been.
"I bought this as a gift for my 11-year-old grandson for Christmas, with the stipulation that, after he puts it together, he has to give it back to me so I can display at my house," explained a grandparent. "He loved putting it together. He said it was a challenge, which is good. It is so beautiful. He gave it back to me and now he and I enjoy looking at it together at my house when he comes over."
