Sunny skies, light breezes kick off workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother figures in the community!

The Borderland got to celebrate Sunday with sunny skies and warm breezes. The warm, breezy trend will carry on into the first half of the workweek. Let’s break down what you can expect.

Monday will be another sunny day, with the high nearing 87 with light winds ranging from 5-10 mph in the morning hours. Those winds should diminish by the evening as temperatures drop to around 63.

We’ll see a high around 90 on Tuesday, plenty of sunshine accompanied with southwest winds that could create gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies will come in overnight along with a low around 67.

Wednesday is when we start to notice a change in the winds. What were breezes on Monday and Tuesday will gradually gain traction as a system brings low levels of moisture into the southern New Mexico region. Anticipate a high around 93 with winds starting around 10-15 mph in the morning, potentially getting up to 25 mph by the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will drop to 65 with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be windy and sunny with a high near 88. West winds will blow up to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching as high at 35 mph in some areas. Skies should be clear this evening with a low around 61.

Friday and Saturday are both showing sunny skies, staying in the high 80, low 90 region. The nights for these two days will be perfect for star gazing, sitting comfortably at a low of 65 with clear skies.

Sunday through Tuesday will serve as a test trial for summer. The high are expected to range near 97 with nothing but sunny, clear skies.

If you plan on taking advantage of the sunshine, be sure to layer some sunscreen on before heading outdoors. Otherwise, enjoy your week!

