From a sunbathing gator to a rare bird sighting, see this week's top wildlife photos
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The re-emergence of animals across the United States as temperatures rise and migration patterns shift allow us to witness a larger variety of wildlife, especially in places that experience all four seasons.
Dozens of journalists that are part of USA TODAY's national Network continue to document the profound inhabitants of their surroundings in a variety of unique ecosystems.
From an alligator basking in the sunlight to a fish floating in the air, see the best wildlife photos of the week from across the country as Spring migration begins to peak.
