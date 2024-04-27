From a sunbathing gator to a rare bird sighting, see this week's top wildlife photos

A Canada goose and a fox face each other at Pascack Brook County Park in Westwood, New Jersey on April 23, 2024.

The re-emergence of animals across the United States as temperatures rise and migration patterns shift allow us to witness a larger variety of wildlife, especially in places that experience all four seasons.

Dozens of journalists that are part of USA TODAY's national Network continue to document the profound inhabitants of their surroundings in a variety of unique ecosystems.

From an alligator basking in the sunlight to a fish floating in the air, see the best wildlife photos of the week from across the country as Spring migration begins to peak.

A pair of sandhill cranes with chicks cross the Marsh Trail at Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Boynton Beach, Florida on April 22, 2024.

An alligator basks in the sun in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Boynton Beach, Florida on April 22, 2024.

Butterflies are seen on tropical plants at the Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Male sharp-tailed grouse face off in a test of dominance at a breeding ground, or lek, at Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area on April 25, 2024 in Danbury, Wisconsin.

A fish flies through the air during the 40th annual Mullet Toss at the Flora-Bama in Perdido Key, Florida on April 26, 2024.

An American avocet is seen on the beach on April 24, 2024, at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The birds, one of the few species with an upturned bill, are not generally found in the area but often make a brief stop during migration.

A doe grooms her juvenile fawn at Irondequoit Bay Park West in Irondequoit, New York.

A pair of Mute swans build a nest near the shore of Lake Ontario in Greece in New York on April 26, 2024.

