After this summer, Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway will close until 2026

DENVER (KDVR) — The highest paved road in North America is in Colorado, but at the end of this summer, it will be closed to the public for a lot longer than normal.

Improvements are coming to a section of the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. It stretches 28 miles and climbs more than 7,000 feet to give travelers breathtaking views of the Continental Divide.

The byway — atop what was formerly called Mount Evans — starts at Idaho Springs and reaches an altitude of 14,130 feet. Alpine wildflowers, glacial valleys and herds of mountain goats and bighorn sheep are among the sought-after sights, where visitors can “walk amongst the oldest living organisms on Earth.”

Mount Blue Sky construction starts summer 2024

Construction on a stretch of the byway, which is along Colorado Highway 5, is set to begin in late July or early August, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A temporary lane closure near Summit Lake could mean traffic delays for visitors starting this summer.

The full closure starts Sept. 3 and will last until Memorial Day weekend in 2026, conditions permitting. The closure area will span from the Colorado Department of Transportation gate on Colorado Highway 5 to above Summit Lake.

While hikers will be able to access the Mount Blue Sky summit through various trails, the road will be closed to all motorized and non-motorized travel. So if taking this drive is on your list, this summer will be your last chance for a while — and you will need a reservation.

How to access Mount Blue Sky highway this summer

Reservations are required for vehicles to enter Mount Blue Sky Recreation Area, which is tentatively set to open on May 31 this year, weather depending.

Mount Blue Sky reservations for 2024 open on May 21 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased up to 30 days before a visit. Reservations are required for anyone planning to park and visit one of the three developed sites — Mount Goliath Natural Area, Summit Lake Park, or the Mount Blue Sky Summit — from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelers are warned that there is no cell phone service in the area, so reservations should be handled before leaving the nearby towns of Idaho Springs or Bergen Park.

