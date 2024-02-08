Storm delays all flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Everything travelers should know

A ground delay was issued for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 8, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System.

The FAA issued a ground stop around 8:45 a.m. because of weather conditions that included low clouds. By 9 a.m. that changed to a ground delay, with departures delayed by about 20 minutes on average because of inclement weather.

