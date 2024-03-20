Stop What You’re Doing! You Can Score American Girl Dolls for 30% off During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — Hurry, It’s Only for a Limited Time



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed it, American Girl dolls are 30% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale! Right now, only a few doll options, along with clothes, playsets, and accessories, are available, but they’re selling out quickly, so you’ll want to add what you can to your cart ASAP.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

You can score an American Girl Truly Me Doll that comes in a chic jeans and tie-dye sweater outfit for school and a teal soccer uniform when she’s ready to hit the field. The 18-inch doll comes with plenty of accessories, including soccer cleats, a soccer ball, a water bottle, a backpack, a notebook, and so much more. Right now, it’s 30% off, which is such a great deal considering they rarely go on sale, and with Easter right around the corner, it’s the perfect gift to fill any basket.

There are also some American Girl dolls in the WellieWishers collection that are on sale for $45 right now, which come with the cutest outfits, as well as regular Truly Me dolls that don’t come with outfit extras for just $80 (when they originally cost $115 and up). And it doesn’t stop there — there are tons of outfits and accessories for 30% off, too, including this adorable Hogwarts uniform that’s part of the Harry Potter collection.

American Girl dolls have been popular since the ’80s and still are today. There’s just something about these lifelike dolls with unique accessories and diverse stories that continue to resonate with kids (and this writer!) today. This would be such an excellent gift for your child!

This and all the incredible discounts for the Big Spring Sale are for Amazon Prime members. If you still need to become a member, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great things Prime has to offer.

This American Girl doll comes with wavy brown hair and brown eyes, as well as accessories for school and soccer practice.

American Girl Dolls Are 30% Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

American Girl Truly Me 18-inch Doll School Day to Soccer Play Play Set

$105 $150 30% off

Buy Now

Buying a Truly Me 18-inch doll, an outfit, and extra accessories would easily cost you upwards of $200 at the store, making this deal way too good to pass up. This doll has wavy brown hair with chocolate brown eyes that you can dress up casually for school or in her after-school soccer uniform for when she’s ready to hit the field.

American Girl Dolls Are 30% Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

American Girl WellieWishers 14.5-inch Ashlyn Doll

$45 $65 31% off

Buy Now

This WellieWishers doll is a little smaller than the average American Girl doll at 14.5-inches, and comes with the cutest outfit! This is the perfect toy for the young child who wants a classic doll but might not be ready for how big they are.

American Girl Dolls Are 30% Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

American Girl Truly Me 18-inch Doll

$80 $115 30% off

Buy Now

And if you’d rather start with getting your child just a doll, this is the perfect option. This one comes with pretty curly blonde hair and grey hazel eyes. It also comes with a book called All About Us that’ll show your child how special they are in their own light.

American Girl Dolls Are 30% Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

American Girl Harry Potter 18-inch Doll Gryffindor Outfit

$18 $26 31% off

Buy Now

Your child’s doll can also show love for Harry Potter with this dapper Gryffindor outfit. It features a classic collegiate sweater with the iconic Gryffindor crest, a little collar with a neck tie, and a red and gold scarf to match.

These Black and biracial dolls are beautiful, fun, and important for all kids to own.



More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.