Steve Jobs's daughter, Eve, makes her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week: ‘It was an honor’

Eve Jobs, the 23-year-old daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, made her runway debut when she strutted down the catwalk at Coperni’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Alongside supermodels Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and Adut Akech, Jobs wowed audiences in a neon green mock turtleneck, platform flip-flops, a navy embellished miniskirt, shield-style sunglasses and a new “Origami” handbag whose shape was inspired by the iPhone’s Photos app icon — all of which were designed by Arnaud Valiant and Sébastien Meyer.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!!”

While the show was Jobs’s debut on the runway, the young model has already been making waves in advertising work. Last year, she appeared in the holiday campaign for Glossier alongside White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Naomi Smalls.

When she’s not modeling or hanging with her boyfriend, singer Harry Hudson, Jobs is also a competitive equestrian, having recently claimed second place on Venue d'Fees Des Hazalles.

"This is probably the greatest day of my career,” Jobs told Equnews of her victory in September. “I feel really honored to be here at a show with such history. I really couldn’t be happier to be here. It’s just incredible. I thought it was a magnificent show and very well run. I did everything I could and was just thrilled the whole day."