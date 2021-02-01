Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Goes Instagram Official with Singer (and Kylie Jenner's BFF) Harry Hudson

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, appears to have a new love in her life.

On Instagram a little more than a week ago, Jobs, 22, and Harry Hudson (Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend), 27, each shared adorable photos of themselves canoodling and spending time together along the California coast.

"Forever as f--," Hudson commented on Jobs' photo carousel after she posted snapshots of them from various outdoor locales.

"Took my time yeah yeah ðŸ’™" he captioned his Instagram post. "U guys are so cute," one person commented. In one snap, the pair are pictured a second away from sharing a smooch in front of a gorgeous sunset.

Hudson is a folk-pop singer, widely known for his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In June 2013 at the age of 20, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and set his career aside to undergo treatment. He beat cancer after eight months of chemotherapy and opened up to PEOPLE in January 2019, when he celebrated five years of being cancer-free.



"I knew in my heart that I was going to beat it because I didn't want to give up fighting on life, [which] is so special and means something," he told PEOPLE at the time. "For me, I wanted to figure out what that meaning was, so I wanted to fight to stay alive.

Jobs is the daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell. In December 2020, she made her modeling debut with an appearance in Glossier's holiday ad campaign for lip gloss. She is also one of the most accomplished equestrians within her age group. In 2019, the show-jumper was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world, according to Horse Sport.