What Is This, a Stanley Tumbler for Babies?! Yes—Kind Of (And It Keeps Selling Out)

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.

It’s no secret that Stanley cups are a hot commodity. All the moms in the school pick-up line have them in hand, and so do their kids. (In fact, the insulated water bottles double as social currency in classrooms across the country.) So, when Fisher-Price launched a similarly shaped toy for babies last fall, it was no surprise that it sold out again and again, just like the O.G.

Meet the Mini Amazon Tumblers Our Readers Are Going Crazy for (Psst: They Look Like Tiny Stanley Cups)

Target

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug has gone out of stock both online and in stores many times since its release. It’s a toy for babies and toddlers ages 6 months to 3 years that’s equipped with colorful lights and more than 20 songs and phrases (which teach the alphabet, counting and colors). They can also shake the toy to make rattle sounds or bat the clackers on the handle.

Best of all, it’s designed to look just like Mom’s to-go coffee cup (or more specifically, the Stanley Quencher). If you flip the lid, you’ll see mocha-colored rattle beads on one side and a matcha-inspired swirl on the other.

Of course, parents snatched them off shelves at lightning speed. But on the plus side, it’s certainly easier to get your hands on Fisher-Price’s rendition of the cup than the cup itself, depending on what color or type you’re looking for.

And the toy company knows it. “Are you obsessed with the most buzzed-about tumbler as much as the rest of the internet?” asked in a January press release via Scary Mommy. “Excited to share that Fisher-Price is launching its own playful version of the viral stainless steel mug for young ones, the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug. The best part: It involves no overnight campouts at Target and chaotic matchups to get it!”

The toy retails for $10. It’s currently out of stock at Target, which we imagine will change once Fisher-Price restocks its inventory. But if you simply can’t wait to match with baby, you can order it from Walmart on sale for $7.50 or splurge and buy it for $24 on Amazon.

$10; $7.50 at Walmart

$24 at Amazon

How to Clean a Water Bottle (Because Bacteria Totally Thrives in There)