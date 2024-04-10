Stanley’s new limited-edition Earth Day collection is already almost sold out

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Stanley’s insulated drinkware — particularly a certain 40-ounce Quencher — have been doing the social media rounds for years now. In honor of Earth Day 2024, the brand is getting back to its backwoods roots via an artist collaboration with Oregon-based Always With Honor, now available to shop in two of the brand’s most beloved styles over at Stanley and REI.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-Ounce Tumbler





This backwoods version of the TikTok hit features a mountainscape, a gorgeous lake, and a colorful, dreamy ski — perfect for inspiring your next outdoors adventure. The viral style features a ton of capacity so you meet your hydration goals, plus it fits in a cup holder so you can have it easily at hand on the go.





Stanley 1.5-Quart Classic Legendary Bottle





Stanley’s iconic bottle boasts the brand’s famous vacuum insulation topped off by a lid that can also be used as an insulated cup, along with a pour-through stopper. It’ll keep your hot liquids hot for up to 36 hours in one go (and it’s dishwasher safe, too). It’s available in a tranquil creek design that will have you itching to hit the trails.





Pick between the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, the Classic Legendary Bottle and two versions of the 30-ounce IceFlow Straw Tumbler (both colors of which are already sold out — fingers crossed that they’ll be restocked). Any of the designs are enough to get you excited for wherever the trail takes you next. Unlike most Stanley colorways, these aren’t solid-colored palettes, either: Both styles are all about the great outdoors and feature depictions of idyllic escapes, along with a textured finish.

This limited-edition collaboration will certainly continue to sell out fast, so be sure to snag your bottle of choice ASAP.

