St. Patrick's Day 2024: Your ultimate guide to trivia, outfit ideas crafts and more

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, which likely means area residents will be hitting the town in search of bar crawls, green beer and parties. While Louisville's local St. Paddy's Day parade already passed, it won't stop Kentuckians from celebrating on the actual holiday.

A recent study from Celtic Titles indicated Louisville isn't the only city with St. Patrick's Day spirit. Apparently, Lexington doesn't like to miss out on the holiday fun either. According to the website, Louisville ranked 19th nationally for St. Paddy's Day spirit, while Lexington was ranked 36th overall.

Both cities all fell in the top 11 for the percentage of people of Irish descent in the area, with Louisville ranked 9th and Lexington ranked 11th. Lexington was also ranked 26th in the nation for St. Patrick's Day enthusiasm.

More: When is St. Patrick's Day 2024? You're more likely to get in a car crash than you are to find a four-leaf clover

With Kentuckians seeking out a good time for the upcoming celebration, here's what to know:

Patrons drink green beer during a pre-St. Patrick's Day celebration at Irish Bred Pub in Montgomery, Ala.

Green beer in Louisville: Where to Find St. Paddy's drinks 2024

According to GotoLouisville.com, the following places tend to offer green beer on St. Paddy's Day:

Flanagan's Ale House: Located at 934 Baxter Ave.

The Irish Rover: Located at 2319 Frankfort Ave.

Jackdaw Coffee & Bourbon Bar: Located at 120 S. Floyd St.

Molly Malone's Irish Pub: Located at 933 Baxter Ave.

O'Shea's Irish Pub: Located at 956 Baxter Ave.

Patrick O'Shea's: Located at 123 W. Main St.

More: 2024 St. Patrick's Day Drinks Drive sober or get pulled over: Sobriety checkpoints around Kentucky for St. Patrick's Day

When is St. Patrick's Day 2024?

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17, 2024, according to History.com.

What is St. Patrick's Day 2024?

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick died in the 5th century, but it wasn’t until the 9th or 10th century that the day gained recognition in the Roman Catholic church as a feast day. Traditionally a religious and spiritual holiday, it became more of a celebration through modern times.

According to the National Portrait Gallery, in America, the holiday “is recognized by shamrocks, leprechauns, parades and all things green.”

What is St. Patrick the patron saint of?

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, engineers, those afraid of snakes or seeking protection from snakes and more, according to Catholic Saint Medals.

St. Patrick's real name: What was it?

St. Patrick's real name was Maewyn Succat and eventually changed his name when he became a priest, according to Historic UK.

St. Patrick's Day colors 2024

St. Patrick's Day colors include green, white, orange and blue, according to Always the Holidays. The first three colors all appear on the Irish flag, and green is most commonly associated with the Irish holiday.

What color was originally associated with St. Patrick's Day?

St. Patrick's Day was first recognized by the color blue, according to IrishCentral. The earliest depictions of the saint depict him in blue robes and garments.

Where was St. Patrick born?

St. Patrick was originally born in Kilpatrick, Scotland, to a Roman family living in Great Britain. When he was around 14 to 16 years old, he was captured by Irish pirates and brought to the country to teach Christianity in a predominately pagan area.

When was St. Patrick born?

St. Patrick was born around 385 in Kilpatrick, Scotland.

12 ways to wear green on St. Patrick's Day

Cute St. Patrick's Day outfits 2024

Dressing cute and colorful for St. Paddy's is one of the best parts of the holiday for many. See below for outfit inspiration:

Nasty Gal: Click here for outfit inspiration.

Pinterest: Click here for outfit ideas.

Pretty Little Thing USA: Click here for outfit inspiration.

Tipsy Elves: Click here for outfit ideas.

2024 St. Patrick's Day crafts and activities for toddlers, kids

According to Good Housekeeping, there are plenty of crafts and activities perfect for those of all ages. Some of these include:

Leprechaun Hat

Shamrock Keychain

Ombre Shamrock Wreath

Green Slime

Pot of Gold

Rainbow Handprint Painting

Craft Stick Leprechaun

Four-leaf Clover Hair Clip

For a full list with tutorials, click here.

2024 St. Patrick's Day snacks

Krispy Kreme: The company introduced four new doughnuts available for a limited time at participating locations. Additionally, customers wearing green who visit Krispy Kreme March 15-17 can receive one free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary. The O'riginal Glazed Doughnut is an original Krispy Kreme doughnut gone green.

Rainbow Macaroons: See recipe from Broken Oven Baking.

Popcorn Cereal Balls: See recipe from A Beautiful Mess.

Beer Cheese: See recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.

Krispy Kreme is introducing four new doughnuts and bringing back the popular O'riginial Glazed Doughnut in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day 2024 coloring sheets

Click the links below for an assortment of St. Paddy's coloring sheets:

St. Patrick's Day movies 2024

"The Luck of the Irish": Available on Disney+. Rated G.

"Finian's Rainbow": Available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Rated G.

"The Secret of Roan Inish": Available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Rated PG.

"The Secret of Kells": Available on Amazon Prime Video. Not rated.

More: 2024 St. Paddy's Day Trivia, Jokes Learn these phrases to sound authentically Irish on Saint Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day 2024 trivia

According to Parade.com, here are some fun 2024 St. Patrick's Day trivia questions:

Q: Green hasn’t always been associated with Saint Patrick’s Day. That actually didn’t happen until when? A: 1798.

Q: Where was the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland held in 1903? A: Waterford, Ireland.

Q: Even though it’s a big drinking day now, St. Paddy’s Day used to be a dry holiday up until what decade? A: The 1970s.

Q: What year did St. Patrick’s Day go from being a strictly holy day for Catholics to an official Irish holiday? A: 1903.

Q: The most popular drink to have on St. Patrick’s Day is Guinness. Roughly how many pints are served on St. Paddy's Day? A: Approximately 13 million.

Q: Three-leafed shamrocks were believed to be used by Saint Patrick to explain what? A: The Holy Trinity.

2024 St. Patrick's Day jokes

Parade.com also recommends the following jokes for St. Paddy's Day:

Q: Why did the leprechaun go outside? A: To sit on his paddy-o.

Q: What is a lephrechaun's favorite type of music? A: Shamrock 'n' roll.

Q: What do you call an Irish spider? A: Paddy long legs.

Q: What did the leprechaun say when the video game ended? A: Game clover.

Q: What instrument does a showoff play on St. Patrick’s Day? A: Brag-pipes.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: St. Patrick's Day 2024: Guide to outfits, crafts, snacks, trivia, jokes and more