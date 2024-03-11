Drive sober or get pulled over: Sobriety checkpoints around Kentucky for St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend! As one of the nation’s top holidays, people love to celebrate with festivities, parades, and of course, booze, but it’s important to practice safe and sober driving.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety, 43 crashes statewide involving a drunk driver have taken place on the holiday in the past three years, resulting in 24 injuries and six fatalities.
“Impairment begins with one drink,” cabinet secretary Jim Gray said. “Alcohol impairs your driving skills and hinders your judgment, so don’t get behind the wheel—and make a plan before the party begins.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports one person dies in a drunk driving-related crash every 39 minutes nationally, with 16% of Kentucky roadway deaths caused by a drunk driver in 2023.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reminded residents to be safe during the holiday weekend.
“If your St. Patrick’s Day celebration involves alcohol, make the responsible choice to designate a sober driver ahead of time," he said. "Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving and can seriously endanger you and others on the road.”
The beloved holiday, resulting in large parties and celebrations, likely means increased law enforcement patrolling the streets. While the local St. Patrick’s Day parade already passed, Louisville residents are still likely to find ways to enjoy the fun occasion, and it’s best to be smart behind the wheel to avoid run-ins with Kentucky State Police.
Here’s a list of possible sobriety checkpoints in the Louisville metro area, based on the KSP-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations assigned by post.
Where are the St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoints in Kentucky in 2024?
The following checkpoints are listed by county:
Hardin County
KY 1600 and KY 1882
KY 1600, limits of Rineyville, near the bank
KY 144, ¼ mile east of Meade County Line
KY 434 and KY 251
KY 434 and Bewley Hollow Road
KY 434 Bullitt Line/Colesburg
KY 447 and KY 220
US 31-W, approximately ½ miles south of West Point
US 31-W and KY 313, between Elizabethtown and Radcliff
KY 313 (Joe Prather Highway) at or near the four mile marker.
US 62 and KY 583, approximately at the Nelson County line.
US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of KY 222
US 62 and KY 222
US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of the fairgrounds
KY 1357 and KY 920
KY 86 and KY 920
KY 210 at the Hardin/Larue line
The intersection of US 62 & KY 86
Intersection of US 62 & KY 84
Intersection of US 31W & KY 84
Intersection of KY 86 & KY 1375
The intersection of KY 220 & Deckard School Road
The intersection of KY 220 & KY 447
Bullitt County
Barricks Road and Lakeview Drive
KY 61 and KY 1526, Hebron
KY 61 Bullitt/Nelson County Line
KY 434 Bullitt/Hardin County Line
KY 480 at Cedar Grove Elementary School
KY 61 and KY 251 Belmont Road
Blue Lick Road at Blue Lick Middle School – Shepherdsville
Beech Grove Road (KY 257) and Horse Fly Hollow Intersection
KY 245 Area of Nelson/Bullitt County Line
Blue Lick Road at the intersection of Majestic Brooks, North of Hillview Blvd
KY 1020 and Letts Road
KY 61 and Old KY 61 Salt River Bridge
US 31E and Landis Lane
KY 44E and Bells Mill Road
Meade County
KY 1882 and KY 1816
KY 333 and KY 1600
US 60 and KY 144
KY 144 and US 60
US 31-W and KY 1638
US 31-W and US 60
KY 1638 & KY 448
KY 79 & KY 228
KY 376 & KY 144
KY 376 & KY 477
KY 144 & KY 259
KY 144 & KY 1919
Intersection of SR313 and SR1882
Intersection of SR313 and SR1816
Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (East Connector)
The intersection of SR313 and Woodland Road
Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (West Connector)
KY 1600 between KY 144 and Sandridge Road
Henry County
US 421 and KY 22, Crossroads 2 miles east of Eminence
KY 22 and KY 322, Intersection 2 miles west of Eminence
KY 22 and Giltner Road
KY 55 at the Henry County/Shelby County Line
Oldham County
KY 22 milepost 1.1 to 2.0
KY 22 milepost 10.1 to 11 (Intersection with KY 53)
US 42 milepost 2.3 to 3.2 (including Intersection of KY 1793)
KY 53 at US 42
KY 146 at the Oldham/Jefferson County Line
KY 146 milepost 5.9 to 6.8 (including northbound exit ramp from I-71)
KY 146 milepost 7.1 to 8.0
KY 329 at the I-71 northbound exit ramp
KY 393 at I-71 northbound ramp
Trimble County
US 42 South (Limits of Bedford) and Shepherd Ln. milepost 7.2 to 8.1
US 42 milepost 11 to 11.9
US 42 at Mortons Ridge Road
US 421 milepost 16.9 to 17.8 (Limits of Milton) and Pecks Pike
US 421 Ewings Ford/Old Restaurant area
Clark County
None listed.
Floyd County
Ky. 301, Watergap Road near Mountain Pipeline
Ky. 301, Lancer Railroad Tracks
Ky. 301, Jct. With Ky. 1428 (Lancer Intersections)
Ky. 321, Jct. With Ky. 3, at Auxier (Intersection in Front of HRMC)
Ky. 321, straight in front of Prestonsburg Auto Parts
Ky. 321, entrance to Prestonsburg Community College
Ky. 404, in front of David Fire Department
Ky. 114, at Magoffin/Floyd County Line
Ky. 114, straight in front of flea market near Parkway Conn.
Ky. 194, 4.75 miles from Ky. 1428 in front of AJ’s Market
Ky. 194, in front of Cow Creek Fire Department
Ky. 114 & Ky. 122 Jct., at the city limits of Prestonsburg 4 possible lanes to be utilized according to the amount of manpower. Plenty of distance on either end.
Ky. 1428 and Sally Stephens Branch, Jct. 2 lane road with adequate space and visual.
Ky. 1428, at Martin, off the ramp of Ky. 80, under the hill from the fire department.
Ky. 80 on 4 lane in front of Kinzer Drilling at Watergap
Ky. 1428, Almar Straight approximately 3 miles from US 23
Kassidy Drive and Charity Mountain Road (KY RT 3024)
Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 466 at Melvin Intersection
Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 979 in front of Hi Hat Post Office
Ky. 122, Jct. With Ky. 680, at Minnie Intersection
Ky. 122, in front of Old Turner Elkhorn Office Building
Ky. 122, straight in front of Martin Engineering
Ky. 122, Bucks Branch, approximately 200 feet from Ky. 80 Intersection
Ky. 007, Jct with Ky. 1086 in Wayland
Ky. 007, under the Ky. 80 Underpass in Garrett
Ky. 007, Jct. With Ky. 2029 Saltlick
Ky. 306, in front of the old Wheelwright High School
Ky. 0777 and Ky. 2554 Intersection at the mouth of Wilson Creek in Langley
Ky. 550, in front of Right Beaver Food Market
Ky. 466 at the mouth of Caleb Fork in Weeksbury
Ky. 979 in the straight in front of Gary Rose’s residence
Ky. 1428, between Twin Bridges in Martin in front of Bank
KY. 122 in front of Old Wheelwright Mining located at Price, KY
KY. 680/1929 Frasures Creek above Left Beaver Fire Department
KY. 007/Martin Br at Lackey
Ky. 979 in front of Hale Hardware in Harold
Ky. 979, Jct. Of Ky. 1426
Ky. 979, straight in front of John M. Stumbo Grade School
Ky. 979, Jct with Ky. 680
Ky. 979, Teaberry on straight near Toddra’s Market
Ky. 979, in front of the Beaver Post Office
Ky. 3379, 4.6 miles south of Ky. 979, near Little Rachel Church
Ky. 3379, 5.7 miles from 979 near the mouth of Pigeon Roost
Ky. 1426, on Prater Creek near the mouth of Rice Branch
Ky. 1426, in front of Prater Elementary School
Ky. 1426, in front of Boyd’s Carryout
Ky. 1428, in front of May Metal at Emma
Ky. 1428, in front of Columbia Gas at Emma
Ky. 1428, in front of Allen Grade School
Jefferson County
None listed.
Shelby County
US 60 at Arlington Drive
US 60 at Eddie Lane
US 60 at Fields Lane
US 60 at KY 1848 (North & South)
US 60 at Bluegrass Farm Machinery
US 60 at KY 1871 (Rocket Lane)
US 60 at KY 1472 (Mink Run Road)
US 60 at Franklin / Shelby County Line
US 60 at KY 395
KY 43 at Cropper School
KY 43 at Christianburg Road
KY 44 at Pea Ridge Road
KY 44 at KY 636 (Limits of Mt. Eden)
KY 53 S at US 60
KY 53 at Old 7 Mile Pike
KY 53 at Old Mt. Eden Road
KY 53 at Guist Creek Bridge
KY 53 at KY 44 (Southville Pike)
KY 53 at KY 1790 (Hooper Station Road)
KY 53 N at US 60
KY 53 Limits of Chestnut Grove
KY 55 at Brooks Industrial Road
KY 55 at Southern Railroad Bridge
KY 55 at Pierce Industrial Road
KY 55 at Isaac Shelby Drive
KY 55 at Old Bruners Town Road
KY 55 Limits of Finchville
KY 55 at KY 43 (Cropper Road)
KY 55 at Bellview Drive
KY 55 at Fox Run Road
KY 55 at Moody Pike
KY 55 at Booker Pike
KY 55 at Clore Jackson Road
KY 55 at Henry / Shelby County Line
KY 322 at Clore Jackson Road
KY 362 at Ash Road (3 Way Stop Sign)
KY 395 at KY 12
KY 395 at Fair View Drive
KY 395 at Kings Highway
KY 714 at Rockbridge
KY 1848 at Rolling Ridge Way
KY 1848 at Clark Station Road
KY 1848 at KY 362 (Aiken Road)
KY 1871 at KY 1779 (Benson Road)
KY 2862
Cardinal Drive at Sanford Lane
N. 7th Street between Washington St. And Burks Branch Rd.
10th Street at High Street
Old Mt. Eden Road at the Cemetery
Zarring Mill Road at Kentucky Street
Henry Clay Street at 7 TH Street
Pearce Industrial Road at KY 55
Pearce Industrial Road at Old Finchville Road
Spencer County
US 31 at the Overlook
US 31 at Max Rouse Road
US 31 at Bullit County Line
KY 44 at KY 1633
KY 44 at Spencer County Elementary School
KY 44 in Waterford, KY 44
Harrison County
Georgetown Road @ Leesburg Pike
KY 36 1 mile west of Cynthiana
US 27 @ Harrison/Pendleton County Line
