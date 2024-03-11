Drive sober or get pulled over: Sobriety checkpoints around Kentucky for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend! As one of the nation’s top holidays, people love to celebrate with festivities, parades, and of course, booze, but it’s important to practice safe and sober driving.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety, 43 crashes statewide involving a drunk driver have taken place on the holiday in the past three years, resulting in 24 injuries and six fatalities.

“Impairment begins with one drink,” cabinet secretary Jim Gray said. “Alcohol impairs your driving skills and hinders your judgment, so don’t get behind the wheel—and make a plan before the party begins.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports one person dies in a drunk driving-related crash every 39 minutes nationally, with 16% of Kentucky roadway deaths caused by a drunk driver in 2023.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reminded residents to be safe during the holiday weekend.

“If your St. Patrick’s Day celebration involves alcohol, make the responsible choice to designate a sober driver ahead of time," he said. "Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving and can seriously endanger you and others on the road.”

The beloved holiday, resulting in large parties and celebrations, likely means increased law enforcement patrolling the streets. While the local St. Patrick’s Day parade already passed, Louisville residents are still likely to find ways to enjoy the fun occasion, and it’s best to be smart behind the wheel to avoid run-ins with Kentucky State Police.

More: When Saint, St. Paddy's Day 2024? You're more likely to get in a car crash than you are to find a four-leaf clover

Here’s a list of possible sobriety checkpoints in the Louisville metro area, based on the KSP-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations assigned by post.

Where are the St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoints in Kentucky in 2024?

The following checkpoints are listed by county:

Hardin County

KY 1600 and KY 1882

KY 1600, limits of Rineyville, near the bank

KY 144, ¼ mile east of Meade County Line

KY 434 and KY 251

KY 434 and Bewley Hollow Road

KY 434 Bullitt Line/Colesburg

KY 447 and KY 220

US 31-W, approximately ½ miles south of West Point

US 31-W and KY 313, between Elizabethtown and Radcliff

KY 313 (Joe Prather Highway) at or near the four mile marker.

US 62 and KY 583, approximately at the Nelson County line.

US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of KY 222

US 62 and KY 222

US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of the fairgrounds

KY 1357 and KY 920

KY 86 and KY 920

KY 210 at the Hardin/Larue line

The intersection of US 62 & KY 86

Intersection of US 62 & KY 84

Intersection of US 31W & KY 84

Intersection of KY 86 & KY 1375

The intersection of KY 220 & Deckard School Road

The intersection of KY 220 & KY 447

Bullitt County

Barricks Road and Lakeview Drive

KY 61 and KY 1526, Hebron

KY 61 Bullitt/Nelson County Line

KY 434 Bullitt/Hardin County Line

KY 480 at Cedar Grove Elementary School

KY 61 and KY 251 Belmont Road

Blue Lick Road at Blue Lick Middle School – Shepherdsville

Beech Grove Road (KY 257) and Horse Fly Hollow Intersection

KY 245 Area of Nelson/Bullitt County Line

Blue Lick Road at the intersection of Majestic Brooks, North of Hillview Blvd

KY 1020 and Letts Road

KY 61 and Old KY 61 Salt River Bridge

US 31E and Landis Lane

KY 44E and Bells Mill Road

More: St. Paddy's 2024 Dates, Activities Here are 21 ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Louisville this year

Meade County

KY 1882 and KY 1816

KY 333 and KY 1600

US 60 and KY 144

KY 144 and US 60

US 31-W and KY 1638

US 31-W and US 60

KY 1638 & KY 448

KY 79 & KY 228

KY 376 & KY 144

KY 376 & KY 477

KY 144 & KY 259

KY 144 & KY 1919

Intersection of SR313 and SR1882

Intersection of SR313 and SR1816

Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (East Connector)

The intersection of SR313 and Woodland Road

Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (West Connector)

KY 1600 between KY 144 and Sandridge Road

Henry County

US 421 and KY 22, Crossroads 2 miles east of Eminence

KY 22 and KY 322, Intersection 2 miles west of Eminence

KY 22 and Giltner Road

KY 55 at the Henry County/Shelby County Line

Oldham County

KY 22 milepost 1.1 to 2.0

KY 22 milepost 10.1 to 11 (Intersection with KY 53)

US 42 milepost 2.3 to 3.2 (including Intersection of KY 1793)

KY 53 at US 42

KY 146 at the Oldham/Jefferson County Line

KY 146 milepost 5.9 to 6.8 (including northbound exit ramp from I-71)

KY 146 milepost 7.1 to 8.0

KY 329 at the I-71 northbound exit ramp

KY 393 at I-71 northbound ramp

Trimble County

US 42 South (Limits of Bedford) and Shepherd Ln. milepost 7.2 to 8.1

US 42 milepost 11 to 11.9

US 42 at Mortons Ridge Road

US 421 milepost 16.9 to 17.8 (Limits of Milton) and Pecks Pike

US 421 Ewings Ford/Old Restaurant area

Clark County

None listed.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 17: People participate on the sidelines of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Ave. on March 17, 2018 in New York City. New York's Saint Patrick's Day parade is the largest in the world. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775141848 ORIG FILE ID: 933084024

Floyd County

Ky. 301, Watergap Road near Mountain Pipeline

Ky. 301, Lancer Railroad Tracks

Ky. 301, Jct. With Ky. 1428 (Lancer Intersections)

Ky. 321, Jct. With Ky. 3, at Auxier (Intersection in Front of HRMC)

Ky. 321, straight in front of Prestonsburg Auto Parts

Ky. 321, entrance to Prestonsburg Community College

Ky. 404, in front of David Fire Department

Ky. 114, at Magoffin/Floyd County Line

Ky. 114, straight in front of flea market near Parkway Conn.

Ky. 194, 4.75 miles from Ky. 1428 in front of AJ’s Market

Ky. 194, in front of Cow Creek Fire Department

Ky. 114 & Ky. 122 Jct., at the city limits of Prestonsburg 4 possible lanes to be utilized according to the amount of manpower. Plenty of distance on either end.

Ky. 1428 and Sally Stephens Branch, Jct. 2 lane road with adequate space and visual.

Ky. 1428, at Martin, off the ramp of Ky. 80, under the hill from the fire department.

Ky. 80 on 4 lane in front of Kinzer Drilling at Watergap

Ky. 1428, Almar Straight approximately 3 miles from US 23

Kassidy Drive and Charity Mountain Road (KY RT 3024)

Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 466 at Melvin Intersection

Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 979 in front of Hi Hat Post Office

Ky. 122, Jct. With Ky. 680, at Minnie Intersection

Ky. 122, in front of Old Turner Elkhorn Office Building

Ky. 122, straight in front of Martin Engineering

Ky. 122, Bucks Branch, approximately 200 feet from Ky. 80 Intersection

Ky. 007, Jct with Ky. 1086 in Wayland

Ky. 007, under the Ky. 80 Underpass in Garrett

Ky. 007, Jct. With Ky. 2029 Saltlick

Ky. 306, in front of the old Wheelwright High School

Ky. 0777 and Ky. 2554 Intersection at the mouth of Wilson Creek in Langley

Ky. 550, in front of Right Beaver Food Market

Ky. 466 at the mouth of Caleb Fork in Weeksbury

Ky. 979 in the straight in front of Gary Rose’s residence

Ky. 1428, between Twin Bridges in Martin in front of Bank

KY. 122 in front of Old Wheelwright Mining located at Price, KY

KY. 680/1929 Frasures Creek above Left Beaver Fire Department

KY. 007/Martin Br at Lackey

Ky. 979 in front of Hale Hardware in Harold

Ky. 979, Jct. Of Ky. 1426

Ky. 979, straight in front of John M. Stumbo Grade School

Ky. 979, Jct with Ky. 680

Ky. 979, Teaberry on straight near Toddra’s Market

Ky. 979, in front of the Beaver Post Office

Ky. 3379, 4.6 miles south of Ky. 979, near Little Rachel Church

Ky. 3379, 5.7 miles from 979 near the mouth of Pigeon Roost

Ky. 1426, on Prater Creek near the mouth of Rice Branch

Ky. 1426, in front of Prater Elementary School

Ky. 1426, in front of Boyd’s Carryout

Ky. 1428, in front of May Metal at Emma

Ky. 1428, in front of Columbia Gas at Emma

Ky. 1428, in front of Allen Grade School

Jefferson County

None listed.

More: St. Patrick's Day Beer Crawls 2024 Try these three beer crawls around Louisville to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Shelby County

US 60 at Arlington Drive

US 60 at Eddie Lane

US 60 at Fields Lane

US 60 at KY 1848 (North & South)

US 60 at Bluegrass Farm Machinery

US 60 at KY 1871 (Rocket Lane)

US 60 at KY 1472 (Mink Run Road)

US 60 at Franklin / Shelby County Line

US 60 at KY 395

KY 43 at Cropper School

KY 43 at Christianburg Road

KY 44 at Pea Ridge Road

KY 44 at KY 636 (Limits of Mt. Eden)

KY 53 S at US 60

KY 53 at Old 7 Mile Pike

KY 53 at Old Mt. Eden Road

KY 53 at Guist Creek Bridge

KY 53 at KY 44 (Southville Pike)

KY 53 at KY 1790 (Hooper Station Road)

KY 53 N at US 60

KY 53 Limits of Chestnut Grove

KY 55 at Brooks Industrial Road

KY 55 at Southern Railroad Bridge

KY 55 at Pierce Industrial Road

KY 55 at Isaac Shelby Drive

KY 55 at Old Bruners Town Road

KY 55 Limits of Finchville

KY 55 at KY 43 (Cropper Road)

KY 55 at Bellview Drive

KY 55 at Fox Run Road

KY 55 at Moody Pike

KY 55 at Booker Pike

KY 55 at Clore Jackson Road

KY 55 at Henry / Shelby County Line

KY 322 at Clore Jackson Road

KY 362 at Ash Road (3 Way Stop Sign)

KY 395 at KY 12

KY 395 at Fair View Drive

KY 395 at Kings Highway

KY 714 at Rockbridge

KY 1848 at Rolling Ridge Way

KY 1848 at Clark Station Road

KY 1848 at KY 362 (Aiken Road)

KY 1871 at KY 1779 (Benson Road)

KY 2862

Cardinal Drive at Sanford Lane

N. 7 th Street between Washington St. And Burks Branch Rd.

10 th Street at High Street

Old Mt. Eden Road at the Cemetery

Zarring Mill Road at Kentucky Street

Henry Clay Street at 7 TH Street

Pearce Industrial Road at KY 55

Pearce Industrial Road at Old Finchville Road

More: St. Patrick's Day Drinks KY 2024 Kentucky-based alcoholic beverages to get the party started this St. Patrick's Day

Spencer County

US 31 at the Overlook

US 31 at Max Rouse Road

US 31 at Bullit County Line

KY 44 at KY 1633

KY 44 at Spencer County Elementary School

KY 44 in Waterford, KY 44

Harrison County

Georgetown Road @ Leesburg Pike

KY 36 1 mile west of Cynthiana

US 27 @ Harrison/Pendleton County Line

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: St. Patrick's Day 2024: Sobriety checkpoints in Kentucky