Drive sober or get pulled over: Sobriety checkpoints around Kentucky for St. Patrick's Day

Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend! As one of the nation’s top holidays, people love to celebrate with festivities, parades, and of course, booze, but it’s important to practice safe and sober driving.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety, 43 crashes statewide involving a drunk driver have taken place on the holiday in the past three years, resulting in 24 injuries and six fatalities.

“Impairment begins with one drink,” cabinet secretary Jim Gray said. “Alcohol impairs your driving skills and hinders your judgment, so don’t get behind the wheel—and make a plan before the party begins.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports one person dies in a drunk driving-related crash every 39 minutes nationally, with 16% of Kentucky roadway deaths caused by a drunk driver in 2023.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reminded residents to be safe during the holiday weekend.

“If your St. Patrick’s Day celebration involves alcohol, make the responsible choice to designate a sober driver ahead of time," he said. "Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving and can seriously endanger you and others on the road.”

The beloved holiday, resulting in large parties and celebrations, likely means increased law enforcement patrolling the streets. While the local St. Patrick’s Day parade already passed, Louisville residents are still likely to find ways to enjoy the fun occasion, and it’s best to be smart behind the wheel to avoid run-ins with Kentucky State Police.

Here’s a list of possible sobriety checkpoints in the Louisville metro area, based on the KSP-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations assigned by post.

Where are the St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoints in Kentucky in 2024?

The following checkpoints are listed by county:

Hardin County

  • KY 1600 and KY 1882

  • KY 1600, limits of Rineyville, near the bank

  • KY 144, ¼ mile east of Meade County Line

  • KY 434 and KY 251

  • KY 434 and Bewley Hollow Road

  • KY 434 Bullitt Line/Colesburg

  • KY 447 and KY 220

  • US 31-W, approximately ½ miles south of West Point

  • US 31-W and KY 313, between Elizabethtown and Radcliff

  • KY 313 (Joe Prather Highway) at or near the four mile marker.

  • US 62 and KY 583, approximately at the Nelson County line.

  • US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of KY 222

  • US 62 and KY 222

  • US 31-W, approximately ¼ mile south of the fairgrounds

  • KY 1357 and KY 920

  • KY 86 and KY 920

  • KY 210 at the Hardin/Larue line

  • The intersection of US 62 & KY 86

  • Intersection of US 62 & KY 84

  • Intersection of US 31W & KY 84

  • Intersection of KY 86 & KY 1375

  • The intersection of KY 220 & Deckard School Road

  • The intersection of KY 220 & KY 447

Bullitt County

  • Barricks Road and Lakeview Drive

  • KY 61 and KY 1526, Hebron

  • KY 61 Bullitt/Nelson County Line

  • KY 434 Bullitt/Hardin County Line

  • KY 480 at Cedar Grove Elementary School

  • KY 61 and KY 251 Belmont Road

  • Blue Lick Road at Blue Lick Middle School – Shepherdsville

  • Beech Grove Road (KY 257) and Horse Fly Hollow Intersection

  • KY 245 Area of Nelson/Bullitt County Line

  • Blue Lick Road at the intersection of Majestic Brooks, North of Hillview Blvd

  • KY 1020 and Letts Road

  • KY 61 and Old KY 61 Salt River Bridge

  • US 31E and Landis Lane

  • KY 44E and Bells Mill Road

Meade County

  • KY 1882 and KY 1816

  • KY 333 and KY 1600

  • US 60 and KY 144

  • KY 144 and US 60

  • US 31-W and KY 1638

  • US 31-W and US 60

  • KY 1638 & KY 448

  • KY 79 & KY 228

  • KY 376 & KY 144

  • KY 376 & KY 477

  • KY 144 & KY 259

  • KY 144 & KY 1919

  • Intersection of SR313 and SR1882

  • Intersection of SR313 and SR1816

  • Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (East Connector)

  • The intersection of SR313 and Woodland Road

  • Intersection of SR313 and SR144 (West Connector)

  • KY 1600 between KY 144 and Sandridge Road

Henry County

  • US 421 and KY 22, Crossroads 2 miles east of Eminence

  • KY 22 and KY 322, Intersection 2 miles west of Eminence

  • KY 22 and Giltner Road

  • KY 55 at the Henry County/Shelby County Line

Oldham County

  • KY 22 milepost 1.1 to 2.0

  • KY 22 milepost 10.1 to 11 (Intersection with KY 53)

  • US 42 milepost 2.3 to 3.2 (including Intersection of KY 1793)

  • KY 53 at US 42

  • KY 146 at the Oldham/Jefferson County Line

  • KY 146 milepost 5.9 to 6.8 (including northbound exit ramp from I-71)

  • KY 146 milepost 7.1 to 8.0

  • KY 329 at the I-71 northbound exit ramp

  • KY 393 at I-71 northbound ramp

Trimble County

  • US 42 South (Limits of Bedford) and Shepherd Ln. milepost 7.2 to 8.1

  • US 42 milepost 11 to 11.9

  • US 42 at Mortons Ridge Road

  • US 421 milepost 16.9 to 17.8 (Limits of Milton) and Pecks Pike

  • US 421 Ewings Ford/Old Restaurant area

Clark County

None listed.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 17: People participate on the sidelines of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Ave. on March 17, 2018 in New York City. New York's Saint Patrick's Day parade is the largest in the world. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775141848 ORIG FILE ID: 933084024
Floyd County

  • Ky. 301, Watergap Road near Mountain Pipeline

  • Ky. 301, Lancer Railroad Tracks

  • Ky. 301, Jct. With Ky. 1428 (Lancer Intersections)

  • Ky. 321, Jct. With Ky. 3, at Auxier (Intersection in Front of HRMC)

  • Ky. 321, straight in front of Prestonsburg Auto Parts

  • Ky. 321, entrance to Prestonsburg Community College

  • Ky. 404, in front of David Fire Department

  • Ky. 114, at Magoffin/Floyd County Line

  • Ky. 114, straight in front of flea market near Parkway Conn.

  • Ky. 194, 4.75 miles from Ky. 1428 in front of AJ’s Market

  • Ky. 194, in front of Cow Creek Fire Department

  • Ky. 114 & Ky. 122 Jct., at the city limits of Prestonsburg 4 possible lanes to be utilized according to the amount of manpower. Plenty of distance on either end.

  • Ky. 1428 and Sally Stephens Branch, Jct. 2 lane road with adequate space and visual.

  • Ky. 1428, at Martin, off the ramp of Ky. 80, under the hill from the fire department.

  • Ky. 80 on 4 lane in front of Kinzer Drilling at Watergap

  • Ky. 1428, Almar Straight approximately 3 miles from US 23

  • Kassidy Drive and Charity Mountain Road (KY RT 3024)

  • Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 466 at Melvin Intersection

  • Ky. 122, Jct. with Ky. 979 in front of Hi Hat Post Office

  • Ky. 122, Jct. With Ky. 680, at Minnie Intersection

  • Ky. 122, in front of Old Turner Elkhorn Office Building

  • Ky. 122, straight in front of Martin Engineering

  • Ky. 122, Bucks Branch, approximately 200 feet from Ky. 80 Intersection

  • Ky. 007, Jct with Ky. 1086 in Wayland

  • Ky. 007, under the Ky. 80 Underpass in Garrett

  • Ky. 007, Jct. With Ky. 2029 Saltlick

  • Ky. 306, in front of the old Wheelwright High School

  • Ky. 0777 and Ky. 2554 Intersection at the mouth of Wilson Creek in Langley

  • Ky. 550, in front of Right Beaver Food Market

  • Ky. 466 at the mouth of Caleb Fork in Weeksbury

  • Ky. 979 in the straight in front of Gary Rose’s residence

  • Ky. 1428, between Twin Bridges in Martin in front of Bank

  • KY. 122 in front of Old Wheelwright Mining located at Price, KY

  • KY. 680/1929 Frasures Creek above Left Beaver Fire Department

  • KY. 007/Martin Br at Lackey

  • Ky. 979 in front of Hale Hardware in Harold

  • Ky. 979, Jct. Of Ky. 1426

  • Ky. 979, straight in front of John M. Stumbo Grade School

  • Ky. 979, Jct with Ky. 680

  • Ky. 979, Teaberry on straight near Toddra’s Market

  • Ky. 979, in front of the Beaver Post Office

  • Ky. 3379, 4.6 miles south of Ky. 979, near Little Rachel Church

  • Ky. 3379, 5.7 miles from 979 near the mouth of Pigeon Roost

  • Ky. 1426, on Prater Creek near the mouth of Rice Branch

  • Ky. 1426, in front of Prater Elementary School

  • Ky. 1426, in front of Boyd’s Carryout

  • Ky. 1428, in front of May Metal at Emma

  • Ky. 1428, in front of Columbia Gas at Emma

  • Ky. 1428, in front of Allen Grade School

Jefferson County

None listed.

Shelby County

  • US 60 at Arlington Drive

  • US 60 at Eddie Lane

  • US 60 at Fields Lane

  • US 60 at KY 1848 (North & South)

  • US 60 at Bluegrass Farm Machinery

  • US 60 at KY 1871 (Rocket Lane)

  • US 60 at KY 1472 (Mink Run Road)

  • US 60 at Franklin / Shelby County Line

  • US 60 at KY 395

  • KY 43 at Cropper School

  • KY 43 at Christianburg Road

  • KY 44 at Pea Ridge Road

  • KY 44 at KY 636 (Limits of Mt. Eden)

  • KY 53 S at US 60

  • KY 53 at Old 7 Mile Pike

  • KY 53 at Old Mt. Eden Road

  • KY 53 at Guist Creek Bridge

  • KY 53 at KY 44 (Southville Pike)

  • KY 53 at KY 1790 (Hooper Station Road)

  • KY 53 N at US 60

  • KY 53 Limits of Chestnut Grove

  • KY 55 at Brooks Industrial Road

  • KY 55 at Southern Railroad Bridge

  • KY 55 at Pierce Industrial Road

  • KY 55 at Isaac Shelby Drive

  • KY 55 at Old Bruners Town Road

  • KY 55 Limits of Finchville

  • KY 55 at KY 43 (Cropper Road)

  • KY 55 at Bellview Drive

  • KY 55 at Fox Run Road

  • KY 55  at Moody Pike

  • KY 55 at Booker Pike

  • KY 55 at Clore Jackson Road

  • KY 55  at Henry / Shelby County Line

  • KY 322 at Clore Jackson Road

  • KY 362 at Ash Road  (3 Way Stop Sign)                                  

  • KY 395 at KY 12

  • KY 395 at Fair View Drive

  • KY 395 at Kings Highway

  • KY 714 at Rockbridge

  • KY 1848 at Rolling Ridge Way

  • KY 1848 at Clark Station Road

  • KY 1848 at KY 362 (Aiken Road)

  • KY 1871 at KY 1779 (Benson Road)

  • KY 2862

  • Cardinal Drive at Sanford Lane

  • N. 7th Street between Washington St. And Burks Branch Rd.

  • 10th Street at High Street

  • Old Mt. Eden Road at the Cemetery

  • Zarring Mill Road at Kentucky Street

  • Henry Clay Street at 7 TH Street

  • Pearce Industrial Road at KY 55

  • Pearce Industrial Road at Old Finchville Road

Spencer County

  • US 31 at the Overlook

  • US 31 at Max Rouse Road

  • US 31 at Bullit County Line

  • KY 44 at KY 1633

  • KY 44 at Spencer County Elementary School

  • KY 44 in Waterford, KY 44

Harrison County

  • Georgetown Road @ Leesburg Pike

  • KY 36 1 mile west of Cynthiana

  • US 27 @ Harrison/Pendleton County Line

