When is this year's Louisville St. Patrick's Day Parade? Here's what to know

Every year paradegoers flood into the Highlands for the Louisville St. Patrick's Day Parade, and this March, the festivities start earlier than you might think.

The annual parade begins at 3 p.m. on March 9 ― more than a week ahead of the official holiday on March 17. Traditionally the parade is held on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, unless March 17 falls on a weekend.

In the United States, St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, and the local parade is organized by the Louisville Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The route runs from the intersection of Broadway and Baxter Avenue to Bardstown Road and Windsor Place.

The parade passes through what's colloquially known as "The Irish Triangle," which includes O'Shea's Irish Pub at 956 Baxter Ave., Molly Malone's Irish Pub at 933 Baxter Ave., and Flanagan's Ale House at 934 Baxter Ave.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians held the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday afternoon in the Highlands.March 12, 2022

Many other bars and restaurants along the route also offer specials, green beer and entertainment as part of the event.

Last year marked the parade's 50th anniversary. To stay up to date on the parade and all its related events visit its Facebook page.

