SPRING BREAK 2024: Some of the best waterfalls you will ever see are here in north Georgia

Whether you’re into hiking or just want a peek at a spectacular view, north Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls you will see -- and they’re not that far away.

Here are a few of the best waterfalls you will find in the region:

Anna Ruby Falls is created by two creeks meeting and cascading over a drop off inside Unicoi State Park. The Curtis Creek Falls drop about 153 feet and the York Creek Falls drop about 50 feet. (PHOTO: Scott Flynn, WSB-TV)

Anna Ruby Falls

Part of the Chattahoochee National Forest, Anna Ruby Falls in Helen is a must for anyone who loves waterfalls.

Anna Ruby Falls is created by two creeks meeting and cascading over a drop-off inside Unicoi State Park. The Curtis Creek Falls drop about 153 feet and the York Creek Falls drop about 50 feet.

There is a paved path that takes you to the base of the falls which is about a half-mile long. It starts at the Anna Ruby Falls visitor center.

At the base of the falls, there are two different viewing decks to get a great view of the falls.

There is a $3 per person fee to see the falls.

Amicalola Falls is the third highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River, dropping about 729 feet. (Scott Flynn, WSB-TV)

Amicalola Falls

Located just northeast of Dawsonville, Amicalola Falls is found within the state park of the same name.

Amicalola Falls is the third-highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River, dropping about 729 feet.

You have a couple of options to view the falls. There are viewing areas at the top and bottom of the falls that you can drive and park at.

The other option is to walk up the falls using the path made up of pavement and staircases that crisscross the falls and have several spots to stop and view the falls as well as the spectacular view of the Appalachian Mountains.

Views are particularly stunning in the fall when the leaves charge.

There is a $5 fee to get into Amicalola State Park.

High Falls is the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta, according the state’s website. (PHOTO: Scott Flynn, WSB-TV)

High Falls

Venture south of Atlanta to High Falls State Park and enjoy the tumbling cascades along the Towaliga River in Butts County.

You can hike along the shores of the river to enjoy several falls along the way and even see the remains of a hydroelectric power plant foundation.

High Falls is the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta, according to the state’s website.

The park is also known as one of the top fishing destinations for hybrid and white bass.

You will have to pay the normal $5 parking fee for Georgia State Parks.

You can hike the rim trails to overlook the Tallulah Gorge or take the trails from the Jane Hurt Yarn Interpretive Center down into the gorge to get a peak at five different waterfalls that flow through the gorge. (Scott Flynn, WSB-TV)

Tallulah Gorge

If you want to see several waterfalls all in one trip, then a trek through the Tallulah Gorge at Tallulah Gorge State Park is a good bet.

The gorge itself is two miles long and is nearly 1,000 feet deep. You can hike the rim trails to overlook the gorge or take the trails from the Jane Hurt Yarn Interpretive Center down into the gorge to get a peek at five different waterfalls that flow through the gorge.

There is an 80-foot suspension bridge that crosses over the gorge to connect the north and south side trails that overlook the gorge.

If you want to hike the gorge floor, you will need to get a permit from the interpretive center. There is also a $5 parking fee to get into the park.

Toccoa Falls is one of the tallest free-falling waterfalls east of the Mississippi River, according to the city of Toccoa’s website. (PHOTO: Scott Flynn, WSB-TV)

Toccoa Falls

If you’re looking for an easy, beautiful trip, then a stop at Toccoa Falls is the right fit for you. Toccoa Falls is one of the tallest free-falling waterfalls east of the Mississippi River, according to the city of Toccoa’s website.

The falls are part of Toccoa Falls College, a four-year, fully accredited Christian college.

When you arrive at the main entrance of the college you will see signs directing you to the falls.

You will park at the Toccoa Falls visitor center and you can enter to see the falls through the center’s gift shop. There is a $2 fee for people who are not county residents.

When you walk out of the gift shop, there is a short path that takes you to the base of the falls.