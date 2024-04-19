Spring is on air with new menus on the SouthCoast: New Bedford Eats

It's a great time to be a foodie on the SouthCoast. The menus are updating, the cuisines are evolving, and the food just keeps getting better.

The endless options can be overwhelming and make be hard to choose where to eat, but don't worry we are here to help. We have compiled a list of great menu items to taste test, specials to enjoy, and new places to experience.

This week we have new spring menus, a new restaurant, and ice cream tacos. Check out what's cooking in the Greater New Bedford area:

Now open for business

Order the Braised Pork Belly at New Beige.

The highly anticipated New Beige has opened its doors and is ready to bring you a delicious meal. The new menu has Braised Pork Belly with black forbidden rice, sunny side egg, sriracha aioli, toasted sesame, and chili garlic for $24; a Hummus and Mergurez Plate with a silky chickpea puree, grilled lamb sausage, roasted eggplant, zaatar spice, an herb salad, and naan bread for $13; and Grilled Piri-Piri Cornish Hen with your choice of two sides for $27. That’s just the tip of the menu check out the rest at 39 Union St., New Bedford.

Think outside the cone

Dorothy Cox Chocolates has Waffle Cone Ice Cream Tacos on the menu.

Ice cream weather is coming in hot and Dorothy Cox Chocolates is serving up a new special treat for you to devour. It’s time to try Waffle Cone Ice Cream Tacos at their 21 Berdon Way, Fairhaven location. It’s a crispy waffle cone taco filled with your choice of ice cream and two toppings.

Easy dinner idea

GrandMa's Donuts & Coffee has a Meatloaf dinner ready to deliver.

How does a home-cooked meal delivered to your door sound? This week’s menu at GrandMa's Donuts & Coffee has a Meatloaf dinner ($14.99), Stuffed Peppers ($13.99), Shrimp Mozambique ($14.99), Meat Pie dinner ($13.99), or a Balsamic Grilled Chicken dinner ($16.99). Order your choice by calling (508) 742-6186 by Monday, April 22 for delivery on April 23. A $5 delivery charge is added for this easy weeknight dinner.

It's a special this month

The Salmon and Peas special at Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen is a tasty meal.

Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen has a mouthwatering special this month for you to taste test. The Salmon and Peas special has pan-seared fresh Canadian salmon cuts mixed with peas in a homemade brandy cream sauce and served over penne pasta for $18. You can also get the Salmon Burgers to grill at home for $12.99 at 2 Washburn St., New Bedford.

Wasabi Wednesdays

Feeling like a mid-week sushi treat? Head over to Ice House Sports Bar to order from the Wasabi Wednesday menu. Choose from Veggie Spring Rolls, Pork Gyoza, California Roll, Veggie Roll, Seaweed and Crab Salad, Eel Avacado Roll, Philly Roll, or Original Green Mountain Roll. The rolls are priced from $5 to $10 and are a delicious bite to eat at 136 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven.

Spring on a plate

Try the Farmers Market Salad with Portobello mushroom at Bittersweet Farm.

Bittersweet Farm is bringing out new menu items. For a light delicious dinner or appetizer try the Farmers Market Salad with portobello mushroom it is romaine, mixed greens, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, radish, avocado, goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette topped with portobello mushroom for $18. Find out what else has been added to the menu at 438 Main Road, Westport.

