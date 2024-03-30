Local favorites: ice cream shops and seafood joints open for the season

They’re back!

After months of waiting, it’s that time of year when all of your favorite seasonal food spots re-open their doors bringing with them all of your beloved summer treats.

Along with the warmer weather that is supposed to be headed our way, many of the area’s seasonal eateries and ice cream shops are back in action.

Whether you have been craving a waffle cone filled with your preferred flavor of ice cream or a perfectly fried piece of fish on the water, you can now once again dig into these tasty delicacies.

Here are Greater New Bedford area ice cream shops and seafood restaurants that have opened this month or are returning real soon:

More than just ice cream

You can now get breakfast at the The Country Whip.

Ice cream lovers rejoice, The Country Whip is open for the season at 1173 North Main St., Acushnet. Along with their numerous ice cream flavors, burgers, wraps, seafood, and rice bowls, they have kicked the menu up a notch. Now starting at 7 a.m. each business day they will have coffee, muffins, and pastries to start your day. Funky fries are now on the menu as well from savory delights topped with general Tso chicken, poutine, and shredded pork to sweet fries topped with vanilla or maple ice cream.

It's beginning to feel like summer

Who is ready to dig into a sundae at Dairy Maid Ice Cream.

Another fan favorite is open for the season, Dairy Maid Ice Cream. The shop at 1517 Cove Road, New Bedford is ready to bring your summer vibes all season long. Make sure to get your ice cream fix with one of their delicious flavors tucked into a crunchy waffle cone, yogurts, sherbets, Italian ice, or try one of their creative sundaes.

Seafood frame of mind

Try the Salmon Florentine at Turk's Seafood.

Turk's Seafood is back in action ready to curb all your seafood cravings. On special by popular demand is their Salmon Florentine with pan-seared Norwegian salmon with creamed spinach and feta sauce served over brown rice for $25.99. Try it with their new Tipsy Tiki made with Captain Morgan, Mount Gay, vanilla, lime, mango, coconut, and fresh pineapple juice. A tasty meal is on the horizon at 83 Marion Road, Mattapoisett.

New Bedford Eats 'Farmraiser,' $10 burgers, and $15 lunches

Deal of the month

Get Bae Buns for $4 at Sorbae Frozen Treats throughout April

Head over to Sorbae Frozen Treats on April 6 as they kick off their 4th year in business. For this special occasion, they are offering up Bae Buns for $4 throughout April. Don’t miss out on this frozen delight, dessert pops, gelato, and paninis at 1353 Purchase St., New Bedford.

Dinner with a view

Dinner with a view is back as The Back Eddy reopens.

Have you missed the sunset dinners at The Back Eddy? Well, you don’t have to any longer, they are officially open for the season. Get summer vibes by ordering from the raw bar with 1/2 dozen locally Cultivated Oysters with a shallot mignonette for $18 or a 1/2 dozen Native Littlenecks with fresh horseradish cocktail sauce and lemon for $15. They are also serving up a variety of fish entrees with tuna, swordfish, salmon, cod, or Bluefish, as well as a pulled pork dish or sandwich. Check out the many options waiting for you at 1 Bridge Road, Westport.

Soft opening this weekend

Lickety Splits Ice Cream is opening on April 3.

With an official opening day of April 3, Lickety Splits Ice Cream is having a soft opening on Saturday, March 30. There will be a limited menu and a trial run with their new system. The shop is home to over 24 soft-serve flavors, Coney Island dogs, burgers, and more at 719 State Road, Westport.

Check it out: Did you know there's a New Bedford Day in Florida?

Lunch is being served

Rochester residents get ready for a sweet treat Capt. Bonney's Creamery opens on March 28. Bring it with it over 50 flavors of both Acushnet Creamery and Gifford’s ice cream. There is sure to be something for everyone with fun flavored Frappes, soups, sandwiches, and more. Try them all at 258 New Bedford Road, Rochester.

Alpacas and ice cream

Specialty grilled cheese sandwiches are on the menu at Hill Crest Ice Cream.

It’s official, you can now drive over to Hill Crest Ice Cream to order one of their specialty Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, hot dogs, quahogs, and of course ice cream and frozen cheesecake. On the weekends you can even tour the farm when you visit 332 Old Fall River Road. Dartmouth.

Bring on the sunshine

Lobster rolls are back in session as Oxford Creamery opens on April 4.

According to their Facebook, The Oxford Creamery is opening up shop on April 4. Make your way down to 98 County Road, Rt 6, Mattapoisett for their famous ice cream and Lobster rolls. Make sure you stay for the tasty seafood plates, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Half a decade in business

A summer night calls for dinner at The Bayside Restaurant.

Celebrating 50 years in business The Bayside Restaurant at 1253 Horseneck Road, Westport is back open for the season. Help keep the legacy alive by tasting your way through their menu. It’s full of mouthwatering seafood, tacos, quesadillas, wraps, burgers, and more. A perfect weekend day is waiting for you.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Greater New Bedford ice cream and seafood spots open for the season