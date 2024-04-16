If you or someone you know is in crisis, these resources can help

If you are in crisis, or know someone who is, there are many resources that can help. These hotlines and organizations are free and available to anyone who is struggling.

For suicide prevention:

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

For sexual assault:

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The hotline, run by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), can put you in contact with your local rape crisis center. You can also access RAINN’s online chat service at https://www.rainn.org/get-help. Confidential chats are available in English and in Spanish.

For domestic violence:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for anonymous, confidential online chats, available in English and Spanish. Individual states often have their own domestic violence hotlines as well.

Advocates at the National Domestic Violence Hotline field calls from both survivors of domestic violence as well as individuals who are concerned that they may be abusive toward their partners.

For mental health support during or after pregnancy:

If you are pregnant or a new mother and you are in crisis, the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 in English and Spanish. Call or text the hotline at 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS.

For members of the LGBTQ+ community who are in crisis:

Trans Lifeline is a peer phone service run by trans individuals for other trans individuals who are in need of emotional support. The hotline can be reached at 877-565-8860. More resources are available at translifeline.org.

The Trevor Project offers a 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis intervention hotline for LGBTQ youth and their loved ones. Call 1-866-488-7386, text START to 678-678 or send a confidential instant message to a counselor through TrevorChat. More resources are available at thetrevorproject.org.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community can also call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat live at 988lifeline.org.

For alcohol or other substance abuse problems:

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a 24/7 National Helpline for individuals with substance abuse issues and their family members. The hotline, which offers assistance in English and Spanish, can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). To find behavioral health treatment services, visit SAMHSA’s website.

For eating disorders:

The National Eating Disorders Association runs a helpline offering support, resources and treatment options. Call or text 1-800-931-2237 during select hours or text NEDA to 741741 at any hour in a crisis. More information about eating disorders, including other free and low-cost support options, can be found on NEDA’s website.

For gambling problems:

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Council on Problem Gambling for help at 1-800-522-4700, or chat online with a specialist at ncpgambling.org/chat.

For veterans who are in crisis:

If you are a veteran in crisis or you are concerned about one, you can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and then pressing 1. Find more ways to get help through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For teens who are in crisis:

The Teen Line provides peer-based support from trained teenagers who are available every evening to field calls and texts. Call 310-855-HOPE (4673), or toll-free at 800-TLC-TEEN from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or text TEEN to 839863 from 3 and 6 p.m. ET. Teen Line also responds to emails and has a message board.

For young people of color who are in crisis:

The Steve Fund is dedicated to helping students of color who are feeling stressed, overwhelmed or depressed. Text STEVE to 741741 to reach a culturally trained Crisis Text Line counselor.

For child abuse:

If you are a minor who is being abused, or you know a child who may be facing abuse, call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or go to www.childhelphotline.org. States often also have child abuse hotlines, but if you suspect a child's life is in imminent danger, call 911.

For human trafficking:

The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached toll-free 24 hours a day at 1-888-373-7888. Support is available in more than 200 languages. The hotline can also be reached by texting BEFREE to 233733. Authorities urge those who suspect trafficking to also contact local police.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com