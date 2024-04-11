SLO is one of top-10 dog-friendly vacation spots in the nation, USA Today says. Here’s why

Looking for the perfect place to relax with your pooch?

San Luis Obispo is one of the top-10 dog-friendly vacation destinations in the United States, according to USA Today Blueprint.

“If your idea of a good vacation includes your best canine friend, you’re in luck,” Katy McWhirter and Kara McGinley wrote on the personal finance website.

To come up with its list of the 20 best places to take your pup, published March 13, USA Today Blueprint looked at factors including the number of dog-friendly restaurants, bars and beaches, as well as veterinary offices.

Flagstaff, Arizona, was No. 1 on the list, thanks to its sunny climate and high number of Fido-friendly hotels, trails and restaurants.

San Luis Obispo came in second, followed closely by another Central Coast city, Santa Barbara, in third place.

A total of five California cities landed in the top 20, with San Diego taking sixth place. Salinas ranked at No. 13, and San Jose was No. 18.

Eric and Diane Bratt of Los Alamos dance down the “Dog Train” with their four golden retrieversat the annual Goldens in the Park festival held at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo in 2019. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Why is SLO one of the best places to vacation with your dog?

Dubbed America’s Happiest City by Oprah Winfrey in 2011, San Luis Obispo offers “plenty of outdoor adventures” for you and your furry friends, according to USA Today Blueprint.

SLO had the “highest concentration of vet offices in our analysis,” the site said.

The city had 32 dog-friendly accommodations and 18 dog-friendly restaurants per 100,000 residents.

In addition, SLO boasts nine beaches within 50 miles, USA Today Blueprint said. “making it a hot spot if you’re looking to enjoy some waterfront time with your dog.”

What are top 10 dog-friendly vacation destinations in US?

These are the 10 best spots to vacation with Fido, according to USA Today Blueprint:

Flagstaff, Arizona San Luis Obispo Santa Barbara Austin, Texas Portland, Oregon San Diego Naples, Florida Nashville Denver Key West, Florida

Zoey, a 4-year-old golden retriever, shakes after her dip in the pool at Dog Splash Days in Templeton in 2019. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

How did USA Today Blueprint come up with its list?

To come up with its rankings, USA Today Blueprint said it reviewed data across several categories:

Number of dog-friendly places to stay per 100,000 residents.

Number of dog-friendly restaurants per 100,000 residents.

Number of dog-friendly bars per 100,000 residents.

Number of vet offices per 100,000 businesses.

Number of dog-friendly beaches within 50 miles (both seaside and lakeside).

Number of dog-friendly trails.