'Slice of paradise' takes root with planting of Worcester's first Miyawaki forest

Worcester Chief Sustainability Officer John Odell in blue cap and volunteers launch the planting of Worcester's first Miyawaki forest Saturday along McGrath Boulevard behind the Worcester Public Library

WORCESTER — In 1970, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell lamented that paradise had been paved for a parking lot in her song "Big Yellow Taxi," with all of the trees dumped off at a museum.

On a bright and cool Saturday morning, City Chief Sustainability Officer John Odell said over 100 volunteers were doing the inverse of what Mitchell described in her classic song, planting trees in about 6,400 square feet of a tiny forest at the parking lot at McGrath Boulevard.

"We're actually taking out the parking lot and putting back a slice of paradise," Odell said. "This location was chosen in particular because it has great proximity to a lot of people."

The public was invited to begin planting trees, shrubs and bushes for the city’s first Miyawaki forest along McGrath Boulevard, behind the Worcester Public Library at Salem Square.

Miyawaki forests are named for the late Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who developed a method of planting species in neglected urban plots. Saturday's event was an environmental milestone for the city, the first planting for a Miyawaki forest in the city.

The public is also invited for a second round of planting at McGrath from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 11. The second planting coincides with the inaugural Green Worcester Summit held at the library.

A second Miyawaki forest will be planted at Plumley Village Apartments, 16 Laurel St. Public plantings will happen there from 4 to 6 p.m. May 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon May 18.

Both sites are in urban heat islands, where there is an abundance of concrete and few trees to lower temperatures on hot days. The sites are also located in "environmental justice communities," areas that have a high number of low-income residents of color whose first language is not English.

"The heat island effect is really dramatic (downtown), so you're right in the heart of some of the hottest spots in Worcester," Odell said.

Along with adding some shade cover for a hot part of the city, Odell said the forest will help mitigate storm water drainage issues, allows for biodiversity and would reduce air pollution from trains and roadways

Volunteers dug up soil and planted the trees, shrubs and bushes while others helped with adding mulch.

Rob Connolly, 26, a city employee with Worcester Emergency Medical Services, helped dig trees Saturday. He heard about Miyawaki forests when he worked in the Somerville area and thought planting a forest in Worcester was a perfect chance to get involved.

"I don't mind getting a little bit sweaty when it's a nice day like this," Connolly said. "It's a good workout and thankfully the weather held out for us."

Rick Breault, 65, facilities manager at the YWCA of Central Massachusetts, also dug and planted Saturday. He said the forest would help to beautify the area where he works and would be a good spot for animals such as birds or rabbits.

"It will help with mental health, just people looking at something nice instead of a piece of asphalt. This area was empty for years," Breault said. "And it'll bring some more critters into the neighborhood."

Joseph Zwirblia, 63, of Worcester said he is involved with environment issues and is studying environmental problems at Worcester State University. He is interested in sustainability projects like the forest and helping secure a better future for younger generations.

"It's all about the young people, our future and climate change and trying to control global warming on a small scale here in Worcester," Zwirblia said.

Sanya Zdjelar, 55, of Newton has wanted to bring a Miyawaki forest to Newton and she came Saturday to learn about planting the forests. She said her daughter alerted her about the Worcester planting and they came together.

"What I really like about Miyawaki forests is the community involvement but also the fact that it's not just planting trees," Zdjelar said. "It's bringing life, it's biodiversity."

Looking over at the volunteers, Odell added that the forest can also build a community of people who are invested in caring for the forests in their cities.

The McGrath forest will also be in a highly visible part of the city, close to the library and Polar Park, and Odell said the city is trying to use it as an example for residents and developers so they may plant a few trees or a pollinator garden in their yards.

The projects are funded through a $400,000 state grant that requires both forests be finished by June 30. While the city originally wanted to plant seven Miyawaki forests over two years, it did not get the $1.6 million grant it needed from the state.

The funds also cover the design costs of two “cool pockets” for people to relax on a hot day. The city selected Columbus Park Elementary School and the Vernon Hill Playground between Vernon and Providence streets as sites for a cool pocket.

After the design work is done, the city plans to look for state and federal grants to cover construction costs of the pockets.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Miyawaki forest planting begins at McGrath lot near Worcester library