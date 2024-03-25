Skiers Experience Rare Lynx Encounter At Lake Louse Ski Resort

Despite modern chairlifts, fancy lodges, and groomed slopes, skiers are often reminded that the mountains they recreate in are still very much wild.

Recently, skiers at Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada were treated to a rare encounter with a lynx litter right in the middle of a popular trail. Tap the video to watch below.

Video shared to Instagram by Andrew Kaplan.

Seeing a lone lynx in the wild, let alone multiple, is a special occurrence. According to the Edmonton & Area Land Trust, lynx are known to be elusive nighttime hunters, and are rarely seen in broad daylight.

Defined as the size of a "very large house cat", lynx don't pose an immediate threat to humans, but caution should be taken if encountered.

Canada Lynx John Conrad/Getty Images

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry recommends the following safety tips if you encounter a lynx in the wild:

Never approach the animal, especially if it’s near a kill or with young.

Never offer it food.

Do not run, a cat's instinct is to chase.

If you’re with others, stay together and act as a group.

Face the animal and talk firmly while slowly backing away.

Always leave the animal an escape route.

Do not crouch down or try to hide, instead try to appear larger.

Do not take your eyes off the animal or turn your back.

If the animal does not flee, be more assertive by shouting, waving your arms and throwing anything available.

