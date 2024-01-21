Shoppers 'live by' this $9 cleaner that can make your garbage disposal sparkle again

Know where the germiest part of your house lurks? Nope, it's not where you're thinking. And it's not even in your garbage can. The culprit is your sink...even worse if your sink includes a garbage disposal. That thing can stink. Just running some extra tap water ain't gonna cut it, but you know what will? The Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner — it's garnered close to 12,000 five-star reviewers. And what's even better is it's only $9.

A garbage disposal is one of those double-edged swords — sure it's convenient to scrape those leftover bits in the sink, and even satisfying to hear them ground up. But all those bits don't just vanish. Day after day, week after week, they build up, until one day you walk in the house and think, "What's that smell?" Don't look at Fido, the answer is probably your garbage disposal. Luckily, just one tablet of the Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner can remove those really old leftovers with a powerful foaming action that gets at the disposal's chopper, internal cavity and hose.

"Actually cleans and removes grime, not just the scent," shared a rave reviewer. "Other brands I've used only give off a scent to mask smells, and after a couple of days it's back. I use these about once every 2-3 weeks and my disposal remains clean and sparkly."

Just one tablet makes all the difference. (Amazon)

Best of all, it's quick to use: Turn the hot water on low, place the tablet in the disposal, then turn on the disposal for 15-30 seconds. After that, rinse any foam and residue down the drain. It's that easy.

Two reviewers recommended using citrus rinds, but that's only if you happen to have them in the house. "I usually use orange or lemon peels for making my sink smell good," said one, "but they're not always available, so I got this as a backup...it's been just as good if not better as my other disposal cleaner, and for a fraction of the cost. Incredibly easy to use, quick, and leaves your sink smelling great. Definitely recommend." Echoed another, "We have pets and sometimes after washing out pet dishes several times each day, the gooey food resdue in the garbage disposal leaves an unpleasant odor. Lemon and lime rinds help — when we have them. But this product is easy to keep on hand and fast acting. This product does the trick."

"LIVE BY THESE," raved a five-star fan. "We put tons of food scraps down the garbage disposal — EEEK! But this gets rid of all the smells and keeps it clean. We repurchase and use often. The foam definitely cleans and grabs all the scraps in the drain. SOO GLAD I FOUND THESE!!"

This Affresh tablet about to face off against a stinky sink. (Amazon)

This shopper summed up why you the Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner is so necessary. "It’s easy to forget to clean your garbage disposal but you’ll soon remember when you smell it! These help with that chore."

And this satisfied customer uses the tablets more frequently. "[A]pproximately once per week to freshen up my kitchen sink. They are very easy to use, just run the water, drop in the tablet, turn on the garbage disposal and you're done! These do a great job at eliminating strong odors (onions, seafood) as well as just the stinky smell that can build up after a few days of regular use. I'm very happy with how well these work and the cost per use. Would definitely reccomend!"

"Great product," gushed this final reviewer. "I tried some competitors' products which claim to do the same thing, but they fail to work as well as these Affresh brand tablets. Use as directed, they make a lot of foam and leave the disposal unit clean and fresh smelling. We like them so much we purchased Affresh products for our coffee maker, dish washer, and washing machine."

