When we think of moving, the first thing that comes to mind is packing up all of our belongings, lugging them out to the moving truck and the tedious process of unpacking. We often overlook transporting our vehicles during the move.

Car shipping eliminates the stress and hassle of driving on congested highways and spending cramped days on the road. Here’s everything you need to know about shipping a car to another state, estimated costs and how to prepare your vehicle for shipping.

How to ship a car to another state

If you’ve never shipped your car to another state, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Fortunately, the process is relatively simple if you follow these steps:

1. Decide on open or enclosed transport

Consider if you want your vehicle shipped in an open carrier or enclosed transport when looking at car shipping options. Open carriers are the cheaper option, usually by several hundred dollars. However, your car is exposed to road debris and weather conditions during transit.

Mark Scholl, Montway Auto Transport’s executive vice president of operations and retail sales, shared, “For those transporting high-end sports cars with low ground clearance, luxury cars or collector vehicles, we recommend an enclosed trailer as it offers increased protection for valuable assets.”

2. Select a car shipping company

Next, research multiple car shipping companies to find one that meets your needs and budget. Double-check if you are working with a broker or the company directly. While brokers save you money by price-matching, they add an intermediary to the process, making communication more complicated. Collect quotes from several companies so you firmly understand how much this service will cost you.

3. Book your car shipment

Book your auto transport as early as possible — but at least two weeks to one month ahead of time — to ensure the company has availability for your move dates. Give yourself an extra week if you’re shipping to or from smaller cities or towns, especially if they’re more than 50 miles away from a major city. There’s typically a waiting period of up to a week before your vehicle will make it onto the carrier.

Booking early will also help you land the best prices. Though it’s possible to ship a car at the last minute, expedited shipping will be significantly more expensive.

How much does it cost to ship a car to another state?

On average, shipping a car to another state costs between $500 and $1,000. However, this price varies based on the size of your vehicle, the total number of miles and the company you select. For example, a larger SUV costs $600 to $1,100, on average, to ship to another state. Cross-country shipments are even more expensive and cost up to $2,000, particularly for enclosed transport.

The following table provides estimated car shipping costs with sample routes and shipping times.

Costs of car shipping for popular companies

How to prepare for interstate car shipping

Routine maintenance and cleaning are the best ways to prepare your car for shipping.

Steve Yariv, owner and operator at Dealers Choice Auto Transport, said, “Prepare a car for transport by keeping a minimal amount of gas in the vehicle. Take any valuables out of the vehicle, including E-Z Passes, and make sure the vehicle has no leaks of any kind (transmission fluid, brake fluid, oil leaks).”

We also recommend having an extra set of keys. Car shipping companies take one set of keys, so have another set with you in case your keys are lost. Along with spare keys, keep a copy of your car’s registration, title and proof of insurance with you.

Other ways to move cars to another state

Shipping a car with an auto shipping company is the best choice for most people, as it’s efficient and cost-effective. However, there are a few other options that you should consider:

Pros and cons of various car shipping methods

How to save money on car shipping

Car shipping is an investment that saves you time, hassle and wear and tear on your car — but it can be pricey.

Here are some tips to save money on car shipping:

Negotiate a better price: Gather at least three quotes from reputable car shippers. Then, call your preferred company and ask if they can match the best offer.

Opt for flexible shipping: If you choose flexible shipping, the provider will give you a window instead of a specific date for car pickup and usually offer you a better price for your flexibility.

Ship your car during a less busy time of year: Shipping your car during summer or the holiday season adds $100 to $800 to your total cost, so choosing a less busy season cuts costs dramatically.

Company discounts: Some companies offer discounts if you pay in full. For example, American Auto Shipping provided me with a quote of $649 and $1,339 for open and enclosed shipping of a 2019 Ford Explorer from Odessa, Texas, to Phoenix. If you pay in full during booking, the prices drop to $619 and $1,270, saving you $30 to $69.

Bottom line

Moving is one of life’s most stressful and expensive experiences, especially when moving out of state. Worrying about navigating through unknown areas, adding miles to your vehicle and wearing down your tires won’t help your stress levels. Leave this tedious task to the professionals and give yourself one less thing to stress about while ensuring your car is safely transported. Start by comparing multiple free quotes from several providers and negotiating the price before making your final selection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

