Several Texas couples plan to tie the knot during solar eclipse weddings

While millions of people around the world plan to view the eclipse, others are planning to tie the knot.

More than 300 couples are getting married in Arkansas on April 8th and some couples in Texas are making their vows official while the moon merges with the sun.

Here’s a look at some of the couples:

Who are some Texas couples getting married during the eclipse?

Kathryn Jordan and Micah Simoneaux, a North Texas couple from McKinney, are tying the knot on April 8th, as reported by FOX 4 in Dallas.

The couple has been dating since 2018 and has five children. Jordan proposed to Simoneaux in October 2023.

The couple has timed the ceremony right before totality. The newlyweds will have their ceremony at McKinney’s Bluebird Cottage.

According to The Dallas Morning News, several couples have their own plans:

In Mansfield, Scott Hodges and Jaime Gaytan plan to sip espresso martinis and ranch waters while handing out eclipse glasses to wedding guests.

Elysia Sloan and Rodger Penton will get married inside an east Dallas chapel before gazing at the eclipse.

Nicole Rodriguez and Daryl Williams will wed at a music festival in Junction, Texas, during the total solar eclipse.

Elysia Sloan and Rodger Penton, who live in Lewisville, will marry on the day of the total solar eclipse at a rustic retreat in Sulfur Springs.

More: 'New' path of totality map shows more parts of Texas will get to see the solar eclipse

Why are people getting married on April 8th?

Some events, such as the Texclipse Music Festival in Junction, Texas, are promoting people getting married during the solar eclipse.

Couples must already have tickets for the festival purchased. The wedding fee is $100. An on-site ordained minister and a Texclipse photographer are included. Couples get 10 edited wedding images.

More: What time is the April 8 total solar eclipse in Texas? Find out here with your ZIP code

What are Texas marriage requirements?

According to the Tex. Fam. Code (§) 2.002 couples in the state must do the following to make the marriage official:

Both individuals must be at least 18 years old to marry without consent. If either person is between 16 and 18 years old, consent is required.

Texas has no residency requirements for eloping in the state. Texas citizens can apply for a marriage license in any county, and the license is valid for a wedding in any county in the state.

When applying for a marriage license, both individuals must present valid government photo ID (e.g., driver’s license, ID card, or passport) to prove their age.

The application must be filled out, the oath listed on the application must be repeated, and the application must be signed in front of the clerk. An application fee is also required.

After the ceremony, the marriage license must be returned to the same county it originated from. If eloping in Texas from out-of-state, the marriage license must be filed in Texas for the marriage to be legally recognized.

Texas requires a 72-hour waiting period after receiving the marriage license before the wedding ceremony can take place. Some exceptions apply for the military.

The Texas marriage license is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. It is recommended to apply for the license approximately one month before the wedding date.

It is important to note that the license needs to be returned to the county it was filed in. If you do not live in Texas and are eloping here, you will need to file for your marriage license in the state of Texas for your marriage to be legal in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Several Texas couples will tie the knot during solar eclipse weddings