Serve Stylish Looks With Converse's New Summertime Sunnies

A legendary logo along with old-school styles and cult-classic collaborations has cemented Converse as a fixture in footwear for over 100 years. The Boston-based brand has delivered decades-worth of fan-favorite sneaker silhouettes and continues to provide consumers with unique, quality pieces this time in an all-new comprehensive eyewear collection. Featuring four different frames, Converse gears up for summer getaways with stylish sunnies.

Converse SS24 Eyewear from Marchon on Vimeo.

From bold blue hues to bright pink shades, the compelling colorways in Converse’s latest line will complete your vibrant warm-weather wardrobe. For the sun-filled season, the slew of styles will help you face the heat in fashion with a style-savvy mix of modern metals and plastics. The all-new additions to Converse’s arsenal are adorned with rubber accents and iconic branding including the Chuck Taylor All Star Patch and dimensional Converse wordmark logo.

While the fashionable frames will help you stay stylish over the summer, these spectacles can seamlessly transition into standard staples for year-round use. The classic CV560S style comes in two colorways, a traditional black and deep navy blue in a round shape. For a flirty flair, the CV514SY sunnies arrive in pops of pink with matte details on the temples, adopting a rectangular silhouette.

converse eyewear sunglasses sunnies opticals summer spring season new collection comprehensive frames





converse eyewear sunglasses sunnies opticals summer spring season new collection comprehensive frames





converse eyewear sunglasses sunnies opticals summer spring season new collection comprehensive frames

Created for any and all ages, Converse’s comprehensive collection of frames is available now for purchase online and in select retail stores.