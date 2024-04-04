A "Self-Confessed Trash Queen" Proves Secondhand Is Contemporary and Cool

Adrienne Breaux
·6 min read
Living room and dining room with black leather vintage sofa, vintage rugs, and vintage art on the walls
Floral decorations are displaced near a glass cabinet.
A wooden shelf with decorative items.
Light wood dining room table with floral arrangement and brown fabric chairs.
A dweller cleans a hanging light.
Floral arrangement next to cooking book in a kitchen.
Living room with black leather vintage sofa, vintage rugs, and vintage art on the walls
Patterned blanket on a white bed below a framed piece of artwork.
Decorative items on wooden liquor shelf.
Attic sewing room with ping wall full of hanging art with red velvet curtains.
Sewing room with pink wall full of hanging art with red velvet curtains.
Floor plan graphic.
ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

STYLE: Eclectic, Vintage

BEDROOMS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 754

Megan Burmeister and her boyfriend, Justin, have been renting this two-bedroom apartment in Amsterdam’s Museum Quarter for three months, and pay €1850 (about $2,003) a month. “My background is in fashion design but after falling in love with decorating my previous rental, I decided to retrain as an interior designer,” she begins. “Now I’m working to build my portfolio whilst decorating my apartment and home studio. My boyfriend, Justin, is a tattooist, specializing in naïve-style flash tattoos. He’s also very handy, so together we do all our own renovations.”

Living room and dining room with black leather vintage sofa, vintage rugs, and vintage art on the walls

“Our home is cozy, colorful, and full of weird and wonderful things that make us happy. We have been lucky to have travelled a lot, so much of our home decor is from around the world,” Megan writes. “Ninety percent of the things in our home are thrifted/found on the street. I’m a self-confessed trash queen, spreading the message that secondhand can be contemporary and cool. I share a lot of our Amsterdam- and Europe-based treasure-hunt antics on my Instagram.

Corner with shelving, heart-shaped rug, and art on the wall that reads "Amsterdam"

“I am South African and British, Justin is British, and we have been expats in Amsterdam for eight years, so making our space a home-away-from-home is mega important to us. As such, we are big on nostalgia!” Megan writes.

A leopard statue next to a wooden table stacked with hardcover books and flowers.

“Justin loves old-school hip-hop, has a bigger-than-average LEGO collection, and loves drinking whiskey. I am obsessed with vintage Americana and have an online concept store, Motel Bodega, where I make and sell artworks and secondhand objects to make your home feel like the ultimate staycation. With many strings to our bow, our home reflects our varied interests but mostly it’s bold, totally extra, and super cozy. We like to draw the curtains and host dinner parties with friends that feel like we’re in the dining carriage of a Wes Anderson train.”

Living room and dining room with black leather vintage sofa, vintage rugs, and vintage art on the walls

Resources

  • Thrifted Rug — Dutchbone

  • Dining Chairs — Thrifted and Reupholstered

  • Retro Ceiling Light — Thrifted

  • Black Leather Sofa — Thrifted

  • Curtains — Self-Made

  • “Open” Light — Thrifted (Added the “Open” in Lettering Made from Electrical Tape)

  • Silver Lamp — Thrifted

  • Wooden Display Unit — Facebook Marketplace

  • Wooden Tiger — Mexico City

  • Kokeshi Doll — Tokyo

Thanks, Megan!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form