Need seeds? Camden County opens seed saving library to promote gardening, sustainability

For aspiring gardeners, Camden County's library system is being used for more than just books this spring.

Last month, the county's Board of Commissioners launched a county-wide seed saving library. Most grants and donations come in monetary forms, but, for this project, the county received about 4,000 seeds to get the system started.

"It's taken some time to get this up and running" said Valerie Brown, the county's program coordinator for the Office of Sustainability.

While the program officially launched on March 27 at the Camden County Sustainability Center in Blackwood, various towns in the area had already been participating in seed libraries, which allow gardeners throughout the area to equip themselves with the means to grow various flower, fruit and vegetable strains.

Seed varieties available include all sorts of florals, herbs and produce, including over 20 varieties of tomatoes.

These libraries, as well as the some 600 across the country are what Commissioner Jonathan Young said served as inspiration in creating a network that could provide Camden County residents with the opportunity to cultivate not only foliage but to also an education and interest in gardening and its benefits.

Now, residents can visit the county's website to order up to 15 seed packets and pick them up at their nearest library, including the Camden County College campus library.

In addition to providing residents in the area with a new hobby to explore or a reason to get outside and involved in the community, Young said that the seed library system is also about giving people access to good foods that they can grow themselves.

"If you really wanna know what's in your food, grow your own," Young said, acknowledging the difficulty of acquiring affordable, healthy food in urban settings.

"Instead of handing you a tomato, I'm gonna teach you how to grow 50 tomatoes," he said, putting his own twist on an age-old saying.

Sustainability in Camden County

Young and Brown spoke highly of the county's dedication to sustainability in interviews with the Courier-Post.

Not only can community members schedule seed pickups, but they can also rely on the county's Certified Gardeners (a network of experienced volunteers) for help with their plants and any other related questions that come up during their gardening endeavors. Residents can also visit the county's tool library to borrow equipment they may need to start and maintain their gardens.

But that's not all. Brown said the Department of Sustainability has big plans, and the seed saving library is just the beginning.

"We're not all operating in our own silos," she said, sharing aspirations to work with other counties' programs to exchange seeds and diversify their libraries' offerings.

In the future, Brown also wants to create more educational opportunities for residents, like organizing workshops so they can learn to save their own seeds from successful gardens and even learn to can their fruits and veggies.

The sustainability center and the programs it already offers, she said, is "full of opportunities to learn."

