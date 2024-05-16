See the top 10 breakfast and brunch restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to TripAdvisor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking for a bite to eat to get your day started right? Baton Rouge has a selection of breakfast restaurants for you to choose from.

Eateries in the capital city offer a broad menu selection, including coffee, beignets, pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches and shrimp and grits.

Whether you are looking for something sweet or an item on the lighter side, these breakfast menus in Baton Rouge each offer something of their own.

Check out the top 10 best restaurants in Baton Rouge for breakfast the next time you are looking for a good meal to start your day, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Looking for a getaway? Check out Louisiana state parks with RV campsites, campgrounds

Coffee Call is a New Orleans-style coffeehouse in Baton Rouge that serves a selection of coffees, teas, hot chocolate and beignets.

Hours: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 6 a.m. to midnight Friday-Sunday.

Location: 3132 College Drive, Suite E.

Louie’s Cafe has been a longtime tradition near Louisiana State University since 1941, according to their website. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week.

Hours: Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: 3322 Lake St.

Another Broken Egg Cafe in the capital city offers a selection of breakfast, brunch and lunch items on their menu. Their menu also features hand-crafted cocktails, spiked cold brews, mimosas and a full bar, according to their website.

Hours: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 2531 Citiplace Court Suite 100 and 9655 Perkins Road.

Frank’s Restaurant & Smokehouse in Baton Rouge offers a variety of homestyle breakfast and brunch options. Some of their featured benedicts include Cajun eggs, Bayou Lafourche, Red Stick and Grand Isle.

Hours: Open daily from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: 8353 Airline Hwy.

According to their website, Mason’s Grill offers Louisiana, Southern style food and famous weekend brunches. The house specialties on their brunch menu include a veggie breakfast bowl, power breakfast bowl, chicken and waffle and Cajun breakfast.

Hours: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Location: 13556 Jefferson Hwy.

PJ’s Coffee’s menu offers a selection of different coffees, pastries, beignets and breakfast sandwiches. Some of the pastries include muffins, cinnamon rolls and scones.

Hours: Lafayette St.: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 10310 The Grove Blvd.: Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Location: 100 Lafayette St. and 10310 The Grove Blvd.

Customers will have plenty to choose from the menu at Simple Joe Cafe in the capital city. Their specialties are shrimp and grits and a grits bowl. Their menu also features breakfast combos, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and omelets.

Hours: Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 3057 Government St.

Magpie Cafe is a coffee shop in Baton Rouge that features a selection of espresso drinks, teas, pastries, sandwiches and salads.

Hours: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 3205 Perkins Road.

Rue Beignet in the capital city offers fresh beignets that can be paired with your favorite cup of coffee. The restaurant offers plenty of toppings for your beignets including Nutella, honey, caramel and cream cheese.

Hours: Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Location: 18135 E. Petroleum Drive.

Ruby Slippers features a selection of breakfast items including their signature omelets, as well cocktails. Their specialties include shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, the trifecta and Migas.

Hours: Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: 3535 Perkins Road.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.