See which Mississippi towns made Southern Living's 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in South

Two Mississippi towns made the Southern Living magazine list of the "South's Most Beautiful Coastal Towns."

Ocean Springs and Bay St. Louis in Mississippi made the list that includes 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns In The South, as selected by Southern Living editors.

The magazine's intro to the list states: "They say time spent on the water can soothe all troubles, and we tend to agree. Staring out into a great expanse of water — be it an ocean, a bay, or even a lake — has a way of making you feel small, so you have space to reflect on what’s really important in life. With a cool breeze from the water tickling your skin and a gorgeous view to drink in, worries fade and anything seems possible.

"If you’re looking for a break from the everyday grind, a coastal vacation might be just what the doctor ordered. From the Atlantic coast to Mobile Bay, the South’s prettiest coastal towns have all the hallmarks of great vacation destinations. Charming downtowns, excellent waterfront dining, gracious places to stay, and scenic vistas unite for one winning combination. These are the 15 most beautiful coastal towns in the South."

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is located in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Southern Living's description of Ocean Springs states: "Coastal Mississippi deserves more than a brief moment in the sun, and the charming town of Ocean Springs certainly helps the area’s case. The Biloxi Bay is the beautiful backdrop for this artsy and delightfully quirky community that draws people in from their very first visit. Spend an afternoon perusing the inspiring works at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, prepare a picnic at Front Beach, or shop at the unique, locally owned downtown businesses. Boutique hotels, lovely inns, and hospitable B&Bs are all waiting at the ready to become your new home away from home."

Southern Living's description of Bay St. Louis states: "Just over 50 miles from New Orleans, Bay St. Louis blends The Big Easy’s funky, artsy feel with the mellow, barefoot vibe you can find only in a tried-and-true coastal town. The beaches are dog-friendly, the blueways (water trails) are ready for exploring, and Old Town’s French Quarter appeal can’t be beat."

Palm Cottage in Old Town Bay St. Louis is just a walk to the beach.

