National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is Friday. Here's where to get some good ones

For some people, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which is celebrated annually on April 12, is the perfect day to enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich. For others, any day is perfect for celebrating the hot gooey goodness of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Whether you prefer a fancy cheese offering melted between two buttery pieces of hot artisan bread or you favor a simple slice or two American cheese melted between two pieces of plain white bread, it is hard to resist a good grilled cheese sandwich, especially when it is served with a soup on the side.

Friday is your chance to experiment with making your own perfect grilled cheese sandwich or to try one served up by some Jackson-area restaurants. Even though none of the restaurants we talked to plan to offer any specials in honor National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, they do have a variety of grilled cheese sandwich options on their menus.

To help you celebrate Friday's observance of National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, we have rounded up some Jackson-area restaurants where you can order a grilled cheese sandwich.

This hot, tomato basil soup and grilled cheese sandwich is from Crazy Cat Bakers in Highland Village.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli offers a variety of sandwiches, including a grilled cheese sandwich, "four cheese melt" as it appears on the McAlister's Deli menu, along with side dish options, including salads, soups, sweet tea and more.

"My husband and I been coming to this Flowood location for years, and we always order the four cheese melt grilled cheese with fruit and a large sweet tea," said Margret Willis, a McAlister's Deli customer. "It's a simple meal, but it has always been our favorite,"

Locations:

McAlister's Deli has at least eight locations in the Jackson metropolitan area. All McAlister's locations offer the same menu options.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers different grilled cheese sandwich and club sandwich options from which to choose, including a grilled Mac and cheese sandwich with a variety of side dish options, including avocado salads and more. No specials will be offered for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

Locations:

249 Ridge Way, Flowood

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy #5001, Ridgeland

Brent's Drugs

Brent's Drugs soda jerk Chloe Williams of Pearl, Miss., tops off a milkshake with homemade whipped cream and a cherry at the iconic Jackson, Miss., diner in the Fondren District of the Capitol city Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Located in the Fondren area, Brent's Drugs offers grilled cheese sandwiches, veggie burgers, breakfast burritos, milkshakes and more. No specials will be offered on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

"I always stop here after work and grab a grilled cheese and a Vanilla milkshake. Man it's the best." said Trey Horden, customer.

Location:

655 Duling Ave., Jackson

Firehouse Subs

FireHouse Subs, with several locations in Mississippi, hand-picks ingredients for its subs from around the country.

Firehouse Subs offers a grilled cheese sandwich option on their kids menu, subs, chips and more. No specials will be offered for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

Locations:

153 Ridge Way D, Flowood

849 Lake Harbour Dr Ste. B, Ridgeland

179 Grandview Blvd Ste. 940, Madison

Jersey Mike Subs

Jersey Mikes offers cold and hot subs, grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts and more. No specials will be offered for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

Locations:

264 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood

1060 US-51 Suite A-1, Madison

1091 Gluckstadt Rd Suite D, Gluckstadt

More: March restaurant inspections are in. See which restaurants were cited

-Know an event coming up or have a good story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com and Follow on X @Ki_dajournalist

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day options in Jackson MS