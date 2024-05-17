See inside Red Bank Veterinary Hospital splashy new four-story Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN - From a zen garden and comfort areas to advanced diagnostic equipment for detecting cancers, Red Bank Veterinary Hospital will open its new four-story hospital to its furry patients and their families on Saturday.

Red Bank Veterinary, which offers 24-hour emergency care and specialty services, will close its hospital on Hance Avenue in Tinton Falls, its home since 2006, on Saturday too. The new digs are in the River Centre complex on Schultz Drive in Middletown, just off the Garden State Parkway's exit 109.

The hospital was founded in 1986 in Shrewsbury.

“We are excited to usher in a new era of veterinary care with the opening of our new facility,” said Dr. John Anastasio, Red Bank Veterinary Hospital's medical director, in a statement.

“For 40 years, our commitment to excellence has remained unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community and its furry companions with the highest level of veterinary care.”

What's the difference between the old and the new?

First, it's the size. The new facility will allow the hospital to treat 100,000 pets a year.

The new hospital, a remodeled and renovated office building, is more than 100,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the Tinton Falls hospital. It's large enough to fit 52 exam rooms, an advanced surgery center with 12 specialized surgery suites, a dedicated space for emergency care with its own entrance and waiting area, and training and development facilities for staff.

There's also a rehabilitation unit to aid in the recovery of pets. The facility also will have a staff of more than 400 people, including 105 doctors, treating over 16 veterinary specialties.

Second, it has advanced technology.

In a statement, Red Bank Veterinary, which is a Level 1 veterinary trauma center. called the hospital building "state of the art."

It is "is not just a relocation; it’s a leap forward in veterinary medicine," the statement said.

It has high-tech diagnostic equipment including imaging equipment for MRI and CT scan, fluoroscopy and an advanced PET scanner for early cancer detection for pet patients.

There are amenities too. There are separate feline-only waiting areas, large indoor and outdoor dog walks, a zen garden with a waterfall feature and six comfort areas.

