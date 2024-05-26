Seashore gem: Walk to the Beachcomber from this luxurious Wellfleet home

It's a beautiful thing when a spectacular home, superb landscaping and a wonderful location come together in perfect harmony. That's what you'll find on Long Pond Road in Wellfleet. "It's a super cool house," said lead listing agent Kathleen Nagle of Kinlin Grover Compass.

The home sits on a 3.69-acre lot within the Cape Cod National Seashore. This rare location, surrounded by large tracts of conserved land, assures peace and tranquility.

Wellfleet's spectacular ocean beaches are a stone's throw from the home — not many folks are lucky enough to live within walking distance of the legendary Beachcomber restaurant, but it's a mere third of a mile stroll from this house!

HOUSE DETAILS Address: 1095 Long Pond Road, Wellfleet Price: $3,495,000 Rooms: four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths Square feet: 7,154 Lot size: 3.69 acres Year built: 1952 MLS#: 22402347 Contact: Kathleen Nagle, Kinlin Grover Compass, 508-333-3990

Priced at $3,495,000, the property features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths. The 7,154 square feet of living space includes a freestanding studio with a full bathroom, a two-car garage and a wood burning fireplace.

The elegant main house, which underwent a major renovation, is graced by lovely entertaining spaces and high end finish work, including a chef's dream kitchen. Upstairs, you'll see glimpses of the Atlantic Ocean from the primary bedroom, which features an incredible ensuite bathroom. Glimpses of the ocean are also seen from an upstairs sitting room and fourth bedroom/office space.

The lower level is fully finished and filled with delights. There's a spacious room to watch the big game or latest movie, a wine room, an awesome sauna/greenhouse room with luxurious radiant floor heat and a walk-in cedar closet.

A landscape architect designed the fabulous grounds that surround the home, magically weaving together elements of earth, stone and water.

Beyond quick access to ocean beaches, the home is also close to several delightful and pristine Wellfleet kettle ponds, some of the finest swimming spots on the Cape. And it's only a two-mile drive to bustling Wellfleet village, home to all sorts of dining and shopping options.

If you love the idea of a luxurious oasis within the Cape Cod National Seashore, this may be the house for you. It's a rare gem in a truly special place.

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

