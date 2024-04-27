Scottsdale home by Bill Tull with 3 casitas, 13 fireplaces on the market for $4.25M

A north Scottsdale home designed by well-known Southwestern architect Bill Tull on the Boulders Golf Course is for sale. The asking price for the 5,509-square-foot property with 13 fireplaces is $4,250,000.

The home, built on two lots, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, high ceilings with adobe viga beams, three casitas, saguaro-ribbed shutters and a large wine cellar.

Built in 1996, the home has a primary suite with sitting room, floating tub, access to a private sauna and elevated patio.

The house also has a humidor and large guest bedroom with a private patio.

The casitas have a private entrance and garage. All of the bedrooms, including in the casitas, have gas fireplaces. Latilla ceilings divide rooms throughout the property.

Tull was an artist who created homes incorporating Pueblo, Moorish and territorial influences in Scottsdale; Paradise Valley; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Las Vegas; and California. He was named a master of the Southwest by Phoenix Home & Garden magazine.

Real estate agent Clayton Wolfe with Resident AZ has the listing.

