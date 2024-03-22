Scoop up the Ninja Creami and enjoy homemade frozen treats — it's on sale at Walmart for the best price we've seen

Spring has sprung, and if the idea of a delicious, frosty dessert (especially when it’s chock-full of all your favorite goodies) sounds like pure bliss, get ready to meet your new best friend. Social media influencers have been serving up warm weather treats with the ever-so-popular, oh-so-customizable Ninja Creami. It happens to be on mega sale at Walmart, so whether you’re looking to whip up a guilty pleasure or enjoy a healthier, homemade version of your favorite ice cream, keep reading for more on what makes this viral appliance worth buying.

Why is this a good deal?

With five magical frozen treat modes, along with two pint containers and lids, the coveted appliance was already a good deal (especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams). But the fact that this is currently the lowest price we're seeing online makes it one worth jumping on, stat. (Over at Amazon, the same model is over $25 more — for a renewed version!)

Why do I need this?

Despite its freezing capabilities, the Ninja Creami is one hot kitchen commodity (so hot, in fact, that some publishers and tastemakers named it among the most viral gifts of 2023). It allows you to create all kinds of tasty concoctions, including ice cream, sorbet, smoothies, milkshakes and more, with a mix-in feature for upping the ante (add a decadent swirl of toppings, such as chocolate, caramel and candy, or a boost of nutrition with your favorite nuts and fruits) to personalize your treat. Because everything is so customizable, the sky truly is the limit. You won't be confined to what's available in the grocery aisle, pending you have the ingredients on hand, or have to leave your house (this baby has everything you need).

The Ninja Creami is a great way to express one's creativity, and it can be managed and maintained with ease. Simply fill the canister with your desired ingredients, freeze overnight and the Creamify technology will break down a frozen block into a smooth, creamy texture in minutes. Then, enjoy! You can also select the re-spin function if, after processing, you want your treat even softer and creamier. Plus, the containers, lids and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe for a hassle-free clean (read one Yahoo editor's full Ninja Creami review for more).

Treat yourself: The Ninja Creami serves up delicious ice cream whenever the craving hits, no churning required. (Walmart)

What reviewers are saying

Still on the fence? Take it from some of the 1,100-plus Walmart customers who gave the Ninja Creami a perfect five-star rating.

"I LOVE my Ninja Creami," raved one satisfied shopper. "I have used it to make protein ice cream almost every day since I got it. It's loud, but doesn't shake much or cause a ruckus. Mine has held up really well and is so easy to clean. 10/10 recommend!"

"This is a wonderful addition to your kitchen tools!" gushed another impressed user. "Take fresh fruit and turn it into a yummy dessert! Family faves are blueberries, strawberries, banana and peanut butter with a touch of honey, all magically creamed into ice cream with no salt, no ice, no hours of work! I've recommended this to all of my friends."

"The only downfall is having to wait 24 hours for it to freeze," wrote a final fan. "But, it is so worth the wait. Delicious!"

FYI, many reviewers said they purchased extra pint containers to have on hand, so if you expect to go through a lot of ice cream this season, these are a must!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

